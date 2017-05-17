After the WannaCry threat, Indian Government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the most advanced and robust cyber counterintelligence to intercept possible cybercrime threats, big or small.

Government Alert for the Next Cyber Attack, Bigger than WannaCry Ransomware

-- WannaCry wreaked havoc on hundreds of countries, infecting numerous computers and blocking users from accessing their own data. Its seriousness in magnitude was eclipsed by inept execution and low ransoms – signs of substandard attack. The real danger is the vulnerability of India, how efficient is it to tackle such superior cyber attacks, in case something bigger happens.Today's government should be aware that the future war would be fought in cyberspace, with no blood shedding. With that in mind, India should build a powerful counterintelligence, involving highly diligent cyber wing pundits, who are proactive, instead of reactive. A cyber assault, where the hackers exploit the systems and networks is a reality now, especially after the recent WannaCry Ransomware attack. In respect to that, Indian government has increased vigil on critical installations and several IT apparatuses.Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "A National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) has been set up to counter security threats and strengthen the IT security apparatus. We are strengthening the cyber-security walls, and this is being undertaken on a proactive basis," Prasad further added, "It is a 24X7 vigil."A government report has highlighted possible security threats to official frameworks via desktops, mobile phones, laptops, used by senior officials. The report says, there should be some kind of 'central control' on the browsing, and these preventives must be rolled out through National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). This set up will generate real-time situational awareness about all types of cyber-security threats, and the timely sharing of this information will help take the protective steps by individual organizations, before the crisis strikes.The impact of WannaCry in India was mild, because government reacted promptly - as said by Prasad. According to him, CERT-In had announced a 'vulnerability note' concerning a potential cyber attack as early as March 15, and chalked out a response on May 13, the day when the attack hit the world. CERT-In alerted RBI, SEBI, and other key organisations in the field of banking and finance, telecom, income tax, power, defence and central and state governments.India has a vast pool of talented coders, analysts and data scientists; all of which makes it the next big spot after the US for big data and other data science related domains. Managing the cyber attacks in a sophisticated way shouldn't be too difficult, if properly planned and executed. With respect to that, the government has already formulated a crisis management plan to counter cyber terrorists, web attackers and hackers. As the hostilities has started taking place online and not on borders, it is only 'defence' that will help succeed a war, whether it's online or on the battleground.DexLab Analytics is a top-notch data science training institute, headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi with branches in Pune and Noida. Their main agenda is to seize the ongoing Megatrend of Big Data analytics and make it available to the aspiring Indian youth, who want to have a future in big data.Gurgaon (Head Office)K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR. (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 852 787 2444+91 124 450 2444First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.(Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 880 681 2444+91 206 541 2444