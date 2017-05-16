 
May 2017





Turning Point Enrichment Inc Announces Partnership with Naturally Fabulous

This partnership will provide Life Coaching and Personal Styling to give the women a complete package to live a life of success.
 
SANFORD, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Turning Point Enrichment Inc is a leader in providing an innovative workshop series, "Embracing Your Self-Worth," which teaches women of all ages how to live a life of confidence and success.

The partnership with Naturally Fabulous will give Turning Point Enrichment Inc a unique opportunity to assist women of all ages with the necessary information to live their lives on purpose and succeed, by using simple keys to advance to their goals.

"We are impressed with the business that Charity Wright has put together and how it is improving the lives of women," says Gertrude J Chapman, founder and CEO of Turning Point Enrichment Inc.  "With our extensive background in empowerment workshops, conferences,  life coaching and personal styling this seems like the best way to make an immediate impact, by increasing the effectiveness on the lives of women."

Turning Point Enrichment Inc and Naturally Fabulous provides a complete service to enable women to embrace their self-worth.

Turning Point Enrichment Inc was founded in 2010, by Gertrude J Chapman who is a Self-Worth Growth Life Coach, Motivational Speaker and Author.  "Embracing Your Self-Worth" is the brainchild of Mrs. Chapman.

To learn more about Turning Point Enrichment Inc and Naturally Fabulous, visit our website at:  http://www.turningpointenrichment.com.

Media Contact
Kevin A Chapman
407-668-6828
***@gmail.com
