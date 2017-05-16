JLL Assists Girl Scouts of Western Washington in Georgetown Relocation

'Maximized for Girl Use,' New Home at G2 Allows Girl Scouts to Use Resources Wisely

-- Tech companies aren't the only organizations with their eye on 'cool space' in Seattle. Even long established, community focused organizations need to maximize and use their real estate wisely and creatively. Just ask the Girl Scouts of Western Washington, which recently moved their headquarters to G2 — formerly The Design Center in Georgetown at 5601 6Avenue South, Suite 150 in Seattle.The Girl Scouts' home for the last 17 years was in burgeoning lower Queen Anne, smack dab between a community church and high-rise apartment building. But, when community mapping showed how demographics had changed and they needed to be in a part of Seattle closer to the population of girls they were trying to reach, as well as a place more accessible to all of their King County members on strong public transportation routes, they moved into action.On May 24, they will officially open their new headquarters at G2. Among the innovative features in the cool "girl-maximized"space are: A future multipurpose room "Maker Space" and a state of the art boardroom. The Maker Space was designed for the purpose of STEM Education, which focuses on science technology, engineering and mathematics, including computer programming, textiles, robotics, 3D printing, laser cutters and sewing machines for conductive thread. Additionally, troop meetings will be held in this space and for many girls this will be their first trip to an office setting where they will explore different types of transportation to the building and how to conduct themselves in and navigate around a professional environment.The Boardroom is set up with the latest technology to allow for the Western Washington Chapter, comprised of roughly 25,000 members, to connect virtually. The Boardroom includes glass walls to allow natural light to fill the space with an applied Casper Cloaking film for privacy, obscuringdigital screens to outside view."What's happening at G2 literally lets us embody our Girl Scout motto of using resources wisely," says Megan Ferland, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Washington.Beyond giving expert real estate insight and advice, says Ferland, brokers from JLL and Colliers were helpful in negotiating the lease. JLL's Project and Development Services team also managed the fit out of the new office, working with Nelson Architects and Venture General Contracting."We're so excited to have girls and volunteers come in to use this special, customized space in a new and exciting neighborhood,"says Ferland. "The new office is configured and maximized forwith girls' needs in mind. I truly believe our new space carries out the vision we had for a collaborative, fun, warm and supportive community that really how special it is to be a Girl Scout," she added."As a local center of youth education this space represented an opportunity for us to contribute to the greater Georgetown community; to surpass the schedule expectations for this mission was very gratifying,"said Tyler Christen, Project Manager, Venture General Contracting, Seattle."In recent years Georgetown has become a new refuge for companies looking for creative space in Seattle with easy access to the downtown core, local cultural sites, restaurants, as well as numerous coffee houses and more. The Girl Scouts of Western Washington's new space will hopefully serve as a collaborative workplace environment which fosters the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the organization for years to come," said Sonja Mirsky, Project Manager, Nelson.JLL's Project and Development Services team of Kelly Monteiro and Piper Luhrs managed the tenant improvement project for the Girl Scouts. "JLL is proud to have been involved. The Girl Scouts are an integral part of the social fabric of the community and we are honored they chose us to oversee the build out of their new headquarters,"said Monteiro. Joe Gowan and Lloyd Low, of JLL, handled leasing on behalf of the landlord and Greg Inglin and Charlie Farra, of Colliers, represented the Girl Scouts. On May 24 at 4:00 pm, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new home—complete with Girl Scout cookies and milk and a color guard flag ceremony. Media are invited to attend: 5601 6Avenue South, Suite 150, Seattle, WA. Join us for a first-hand peek at the use of creative space, repurposing and some great photo opps with the Girl Scouts & their opening ceremonies! 