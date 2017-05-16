News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Building Dedication and Ribbon Cutting for the Final Phase of Jaclyn Heights at West New York
Award Winning Green Urban Community Offering One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments
"Jaclyn Heights provides green urban living options to people who would prefer to rent a home," explains Dean R. Mon, President/CEO of MonGroup. "Jaclyn Heights was one of the first condominium projects in the state to be LEED and National Green Building Standard® (NGBS) certified and built to New Jersey ENERGY Efficient Homes (Tier 1) Standards. Residents benefit from saving money on utilities while living in an environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and smoke-free environment with cleaner air quality."
Leases start at $1,400 for a one bedroom apartment, $2,000 for two-bedrooms and $2,500 for three-bedrooms. Each pet friendly (upon approval) unit features an open, spacious living area with stylish flooring throughout, a chef-style kitchen with 42-inch custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, kitchen backsplash and stainless steel energy efficient appliances; walk-through closet in the master bedroom, tiled baths, in-unit washer and dryer, color video intercom system, elevator and an on-site fitness center. Assigned indoor/outdoor parking is also available and optional storage unit for additional rent.
Located one mile from the waterfront in Hudson County, one of the most desirable locations on New Jersey's Gold Coast, Jaclyn Heights is minutes from the Light Rail and ferries into Manhattan. Shopping, dining and entertainment is within walking distance, as well as schools, daycare centers, and churches.
The community is constructed on the site of a factory owned and operated by Jaclyn, Inc., a company which was well-known as "La Escuelita" to Spanish speaking workers. The factory provided much needed work to Cuban immigrants in northern New Jersey during the 1960s and employed over 1,200 people per day. "We thought it was appropriate to name the development Jaclyn Heights after Jaclyn, Inc.," adds Mon.
Felix E. Roque, M.D., West New York Mayor; Senator Bob Menendez, Congressman Albio Sires, and Richard Turner, Weehawken Major are expected to join MonGroup, local officials and invited guests at the ceremony.
More information on Jaclyn Heights at West New York is available at www.MonGroupProperties.com (http://www.mongroupnj.com/
Contact
Eileen Monesson
***@prcounts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse