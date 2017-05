Local Talent Will Be Showcased On The Oxnard Salsa Festival's Community Stage

The 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is currently taking applications from those interested in performing during the festival on its community stage.

-- Want to show off you or your group's dance, musical or vocal talent? Here's your chance. The 24Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is currently taking applications from those interested in performing during the festival on its community stage. The festival takes place in historic downtown Oxnard at Plaza Park, Fifth and "B" streets on July 29 and 30.The community stage attracts performers of all ages—from pre-school dance ensembles to local mariachi bands. Performances take place on the hour from noon to 6 p.m. both days. Slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Acts are chosen at the discretion of the festival committee.The 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented by the Oxnard Downtowners and sponsored by Bud Light, Gold Coast Broadcasting, Mission Foods, Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau, Premier America Credit Union and other community partners.The two‐day event draws an estimated 45,000 festivalgoers. Event highlights include live entertainment, a salsa tasting tent, an eclectic vendor marketplace, international foods, a kids' play zone, a salsa recipe contest and the popular, "Dancing with our Community Stars" dance contest and charity fundraiser. Event admission and parking are free! Main stage concert venue open seating is just $5 and premier reserved seating is available online at oxnardsalsafestival.com.The deadline to submit community stage entries is July 7. To download an application, go to www.oxnardsalsafestival.com/ community-stage . For more information, call 805-535-4060 or email info@oxnardsalsafestival.com