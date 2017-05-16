 

IPD Announces New Piston Installation Tool & Promotion for Cummins® ISX15 Engines

Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) announces piston installation tool for Cummins® ISX series engines with anti-polishing ring (APR) type cylinder liners (now free with IPD engine kits)
 
1 2
IPD piston install tool for Cummins ISX15 APR cylinder liner
IPD piston install tool for Cummins ISX15 APR cylinder liner
TORRANCE, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Industrial Parts Depot (IPD), a leading aftermarket manufacturer of engine parts for heavy-duty diesel engines, announces the availability of a piston installation "special" tool for ISX series engines with anti-polishing ring (APR) type cylinder liners.

IPD engine kits for ISX15 engines feature a special cylinder liner design with removable APR. The APR removes carbon from the upper portion of the piston, protecting the cylinder walls from bore polishing and resultant increased oil consumption. It is important to note that APR type pistons are required for usage with these APR liners, and a special tool is required to install the pistons.

This IPD piston installation tool is manufactured using centrifugal casting for quality. Each tool features extended height (compared to the APR ring) and a tapered top inner diameter for ease of piston installation. And, for a limited time, this special tool is included FREE OF CHARGE with each IPD ISX15 engine kit.

IPD premium specification engine kits for ISX15 (15L) "single cam" engines provide the most updated parts in the aftermarket. IPD is pleased to offer this APR piston installation tool as an added value to customers, compared to OE dealers that charge around $149 for similar tools.

CLICK HERE for product bulletin (IPD parts for ISX15 engines)

IPD Technical Series Presentation - APR Piston Installation



CLICK HERE to contact IPD via email

CLICK HERE for on-line Contact IPD form


###

About IPD®
Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*.

*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Cummins® is a registered trademark of Cummins Inc.

