IPD Announces New Piston Installation Tool & Promotion for Cummins® ISX15 Engines
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) announces piston installation tool for Cummins® ISX series engines with anti-polishing ring (APR) type cylinder liners (now free with IPD engine kits)
IPD engine kits for ISX15 engines feature a special cylinder liner design with removable APR. The APR removes carbon from the upper portion of the piston, protecting the cylinder walls from bore polishing and resultant increased oil consumption. It is important to note that APR type pistons are required for usage with these APR liners, and a special tool is required to install the pistons.
This IPD piston installation tool is manufactured using centrifugal casting for quality. Each tool features extended height (compared to the APR ring) and a tapered top inner diameter for ease of piston installation. And, for a limited time, this special tool is included FREE OF CHARGE with each IPD ISX15 engine kit.
IPD premium specification engine kits for ISX15 (15L) "single cam" engines provide the most updated parts in the aftermarket. IPD is pleased to offer this APR piston installation tool as an added value to customers, compared to OE dealers that charge around $149 for similar tools.
IPD Technical Series Presentation - APR Piston Installation
