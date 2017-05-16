 
Industry News





New Detectable Materials Makes for Tough Protection

Three new personal protective products from Detectamet are made from a material that offers the food industry valuable benefits. It reduces food contamination risks by being metal and X-ray detectable and incorporates anti-bacterial benefits.
 
 
YORK, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Three new personal protective products from Detectamet are made from a material that offers the food industry valuable benefits. It reduces food contamination risks by being metal and X-ray detectable and incorporates anti-bacterial benefits. Furthermore it is tough enough for a repeated use of at least 3 months.

This reduces their environmental impact and increases their value for money. The aprons, full length sleeve covers and three-quarter smocks are ideal for use in the meat, fish and dairy processing industries where work areas are subject to high water usage and soiling.

The Polyester material with its NBR-rubber coating results in a waterproof, robust and durable material that is permanently flexible and washable.

This material is practical in high or very low temperatures down to -65 °C (-85°F ) and can be machine washed at up to 90 °C (194°F). Even under this vigorous regime these robust products have demonstrated their durability by lasting for an average of 3 months in regular use. They also resist animal oils and fats, and can cope with strong detergents and acids and alkaline liquids making them well suited for use in a challenging food production environment.

The standard colors are blue or white although the covers can be ordered from a range of special colors subject to minimum order quantities. They measure 90cm (36") wide and are supplied either 135cm (54") or 155cm (61") in length.

The dual detectable Sleeve Covers are approximately 18" (45 cm) long but subject to minimum order quantities longer sleeve covers can be produced. The elasticated wrist and shoulders give a firm but comfortable fit, and like the aprons these covers can be regularly cleaned at temperatures up to 90 °C (194°F) to maintain a  high level of hygiene

The aprons, three-quarter smocks and the sleeve covers are highly durable so they can be re-used time and again without compromising hygiene levels. As a consequence these tough, dual detectable, antibacterial and practical products are very cost effective.For details visit http://www.detectamet.co.uk/

Source:Detectamet Ltd
