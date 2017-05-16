News By Tag
Urban Juice Update Website For Fardel Shipping
Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire update website for Fardel Shipping Limited.
Providing efficient and reliable services, Fardel Shipping specialise in sea, road and air freight solutions and are re-inventing the logistics world with a fresh approach to your shipping needs. They regard themselves as an integral part of their customers' businesses and provide excellent quality of service, expert guidance and creative solutions to international shipping requirements.
Whatever your specifications, they are dedicated to understanding your business needs in order to deliver the most effective logistics support throughout your supply chain.
Fardel Shipping's international network of agents and partners assist them to ensure that the correct resources are available to meet the requirements of their customers anywhere in the world.
For additional information about Fardel Shipping Limited please visit their website at http://www.fardelshipping.com/
If you're looking to overhaul your own website, then Urban Juice are the creative design agency for you!
They specialise in developing bespoke, modern, stylish, responsive and easy to use websites and offer a wide variety of website design services to suit your own individual needs and budget.
For additional information about their web design services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-
About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Lincolnshire:
Urban Juice are a fresh and experienced full service creative design agency based in Grimsby, Lincolnshire who offer their services to local businesses and individuals, but are also delighted to serve clients in London, throughout the rest of the UK and internationally.
Their comprehensive range of creative design services includes:
- Graphic design, concept artwork and illustration
- Print and print management
- Website design and e-commerce
- Social media, email marketing campaigns and strategies
- Marketing and advertising
- Professional studio photography
- Product packaging design
- Branding, corporate identity and brand guidelines design
- Logo design
- Single and double sided business card design
- Stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design
- Folder design and annual reports design
- Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design
- Magazines, brochures and catalogue design
- Point of sale and exhibition materials design
- Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design
- Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design
- Vehicle livery design
For additional information about Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire, or to request a competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-
Contact
Urban Juice
***@urban-juice.co.uk
