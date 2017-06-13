Google and Bing Sued for False Advertisement 1 2 3 Google,Bing sued by Titob Titob Loading Titob main SEOUL, South Korea - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Choi, Titob's chief executive, claimed for damages in Seoul Central District Court, Korea against Google and Bing. Mr. Choi stated on his petition that he had traveled 250 miles to buy a used car after seeing false ads on Google and Bing. He claimed $200 in damage based on an article that allows claims for damages in cases of abetting illegal (false advertisement) activities.



He added, "Google and Bing should enforce more strict guidelines against false advertisement for its users. Users trust Google and Bing, not companies who put up advertisement."



Currently, defendants have appointed 11 lawyers. The plaintiff did not appoint any lawyers, and the trial starts on July 6th.



Generally, relevant ads are exposed when searching for keywords. However, there are strong arguments that these search ads harm a fair competition. For that reason Google was sued by EU for showing its advertising links and services as the best search results cleverly and gaining huge unfair profits.



The result of lawsuit, which involves the core business model of Google and Bing, is drawing attention. On the other hand, it is said that the plaintiff (



