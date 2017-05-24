Country(s)
EFA to Exhibit at Global Publishing Event
NEW YORK - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Connect with members of the Editorial Freelancers Association at BookExpo May 31 to June 2 and at BookCon June 3 and June 4, both at the Javits Center in New York City.
"As one of the major events in the North American publishing world, BookExpo celebrates traditional media, digital innovations, and the writers and editorial professionals behind it all," says Christina M. Frey, EFA co-executive. "EFA members will represent the growing sector of freelance editorial professionals who are helping to shape the literature of tomorrow."
The EFA (located at Booth 1842, in Section E5 in Hall 3B) will join book publishers, booksellers, author representatives and professional organizations at BookExpo. The major New York publishing groups and their imprints will be represented, as will independent, academic and literary presses.
"BookExpo is a great opportunity for the book industry to learn more about how the EFA can help them," says EFA booth captain Sheila Buff. "Our members are the freelance editors, copyeditors, proofreaders and other professionals who make the publishing process run smoothly. We always look forward to BookExpo as a way to catch up with our many friends in publishing and meet new people."
Featured topics at BookExpo include metadata and analytics, online collaboration tools, distribution services, opportunities with libraries and independent bookstores, "fake news," and First Amendment rights. There will be stage talks, book signings and, of course, the popular author breakfasts.
"Stephen King and James Patterson will be there; so will Al Franken and Zac Posen and Jesmyn Ward. And so will we!" says the EFA's NYC Metro chapter head Ruth Mullen. "Our members are stepping away from their desks to staff the EFA booth at BookExpo 2017. If you come out to the Javits Center, be sure to stop by. There's nothing we love more than talking about writing, editing and publishing."
The EFA also will be exhibiting at BookCon, an immersive pop culture event open to the public June 3 and 4, which is the culmination of BookExpo.
Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with nearly 2,500 members, including writers, editors, copyeditors, proofreaders, indexers, translators and others who work in publishing, communications and related fields. "EFA members can provide every editorial skill that is necessary throughout the publication process to provide a finished product of top quality," says Bill Keenan, EFA co-executive.
For more information about BookExpo, visit bookexpoamerica.com. For more information about the EFA, visit the-efa.org or email pr@the-efa.org.
