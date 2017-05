New Release: The Good Cyclist by Dirk Budwill

The Good Cyclist, a story of a German soldier whose faith in God helps him to overcome unsurmountable evil.

-- The Good Cyclist by Dirk Budwill transports the reader to Germany in 1914 into the life of Ludwig Schmidt, a young man whose face and life have been ravaged by a fire. As a result, he is shunned and ridiculed by German society. Yet Ludwig is an excellent cyclist, and when World War I begins he is quickly conscripted into the army. His mission: transporting messages and provisions for the German soldiers on the Eastern front with his bicycle. In The Good Cyclist, Ludwig faces great hardship and witnesses horror, yet this is overshadowed by the evil of an officer who torments him mercilessly. Ludwig reaches a point where his ability to resist being overcome with a desire for violent revenge against this man seems impossible. Only his faith in God gives him a chance to overcome the evil that comes against him.About the Book:The Good Cyclist by Dirk BudwillRelease Date: 4/27/2017Price: $11.95ISBN: 978-1-942056-36-2To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/ Good-Cyclist- Dirk-Budwill/ dp/19420... About the Author: Dirk Budwill's great-grandfather fought for the German army during World War I. Letters that he sent to his family during that time were the inspiration behind The Good Cyclist. Dirk, who has been a Christian for over thirty years, currently teaches with his wife Celia at an international Christian school in Hong Kong. The couple is also involved with a church community and street ministry there. Previous books written and published by Dirk Budwill include: Win Win Tag Games, Wolfland, and The Probation of Gregory Wolf Sharp.