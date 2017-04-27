News By Tag
New Release: The Good Cyclist by Dirk Budwill
The Good Cyclist, a story of a German soldier whose faith in God helps him to overcome unsurmountable evil.
About the Book:
The Good Cyclist by Dirk Budwill
Release Date: 4/27/2017
Price: $11.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author: Dirk Budwill's great-grandfather fought for the German army during World War I. Letters that he sent to his family during that time were the inspiration behind The Good Cyclist. Dirk, who has been a Christian for over thirty years, currently teaches with his wife Celia at an international Christian school in Hong Kong. The couple is also involved with a church community and street ministry there. Previous books written and published by Dirk Budwill include: Win Win Tag Games, Wolfland, and The Probation of Gregory Wolf Sharp.
