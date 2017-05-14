 
Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514


Digital learning : A modern way of learning

 
 
Digital-Learning_5
Digital-Learning_5
 
EAST OF KAILASH, India - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- New Delhi 20 May: We are in a powerful age of education where technology holds the potential to drastically improve learning opportunities for both students and teachers. Students have used printed textbooks for centuries, but MBD group has made the concerted effort to shift from printed materials to digital tools in the form of digital learning platform. The digital learning platform includes learning technologies that are embedded around a digital textbook.

The digital learning technologies enable the students to grasp the concepts completely, more quickly and engage the students in learning more readily. The opportunity to help every student learn at the best pace is the benefit of digital learning. Moreover, it is extending learning opportunities across the nation. The shift to digital can boost a student confidence and appreciate his/her potential to create learning experiences. Students get more engaged and get immediate feedback.

MBD renders an interactive and modern way of learning with the help of Nytra app. An Augmented Reality app with new age technology that allows the user to transform the real world objects into a digitally enhanced, rich media experience in the form of images, videos, animations and 3D by scanning images with the augmented reality applications.

Nowadays, education is not limited to some general courses, but has opened its wings and give rise to the vocational education that make the students look for vocational education books, which are easily available on the digital book store. MBD group envisions and is actively developing further improvements to digital learning technologies with richer assessments, customized pathways and many other possibilities that will revolutionize teaching and learning.

Visit us :- https://mbdgroup.com/Digital-Learning.html
Source:MBD GROUP
Email:***@mbdgroup.com
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



