News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital learning : A modern way of learning
The digital learning technologies enable the students to grasp the concepts completely, more quickly and engage the students in learning more readily. The opportunity to help every student learn at the best pace is the benefit of digital learning. Moreover, it is extending learning opportunities across the nation. The shift to digital can boost a student confidence and appreciate his/her potential to create learning experiences. Students get more engaged and get immediate feedback.
MBD renders an interactive and modern way of learning with the help of Nytra app. An Augmented Reality app with new age technology that allows the user to transform the real world objects into a digitally enhanced, rich media experience in the form of images, videos, animations and 3D by scanning images with the augmented reality applications.
Nowadays, education is not limited to some general courses, but has opened its wings and give rise to the vocational education that make the students look for vocational education books, which are easily available on the digital book store. MBD group envisions and is actively developing further improvements to digital learning technologies with richer assessments, customized pathways and many other possibilities that will revolutionize teaching and learning.
Visit us :- https://mbdgroup.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse