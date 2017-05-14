Make new real-world friends with the Enjoy Minded iOS app

Enjoy Minded is an iOS app that aims to help people make new friends and expand their local social circle. As opposed to the online interaction of social media sites, the app encourages users to meet like-minded people face-to-face and form real-world relationships. It also aims to be an alternative to dating apps for people who are already in relationship or just want to make some friends and not looking for a date.

London-based Enjoy Minded Limited today announces Enjoy Minded for iOS in the UK. Enjoy Minded is an iOS app that aims to help people that have recently moved to a new city, graduated from university, ended a long-term relationship or made another big lifestyle change that can make their social circle perish, to meet new people, make new friends and explore new places.Every user on Enjoy Minded can create a hangout to organise drinks, coffee, playing or watching sports or any other activity and meet new people around them. Creating a hangout on Enjoy Minded is simple. First, the user selects a location, a time, and a date. Then they select some interests relevant to the hangout and finally, add a title and description. Once a hangout is created all users that are nearby the location of the hangout can see it, comment on it, join the hangout or just say that they're interested in going. Apart from browsing new upcoming hangouts nearby, users can also easily see the upcoming hangouts they have joined and the hangouts they have been to."I have experienced having to rebuild my local social circle when moving to London back in 2010. I'm really excited to help others who have recently moved to a new city or lost a big chunk of their local friends who have moved away - and help them meet more like-minded people and have more fun" explains Ivan Genchev, founder of London-based Enjoy Minded Limited. "I'm also happy to say that less than a week after launching the app people have started signing up and there already are hangouts created by members."The Enjoy Minded app also has some features that are well known by everyone from a lot of other social networking and dating sites. Some of these features include browsing profiles of nearby users and exchanging one-to-one messages.