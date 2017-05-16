Country(s)
'How to Turn Around Failing Sales' - Ebook
Author and publisher James Obermayer discusses 56 reasons companies fail
to reach sales forecasts and what to do about them.
LYNDEN, Wash. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Funnel Media Group (FMG) has released an ebook entitled How to Turn Around Failing Sales: Fifty-six reasons companies fail to reach revenue forecasts and what to do about them. The author, Funnel Media Group Publisher James W. Obermayer, draws on 20 years of experience as the principal of Sales Leakage Consulting, which is owned by FMG. He is also the producer for the Funnel Radio Channel programming and founder of the Sales Lead Management Association, all of which are part of FMG. The ebook is free, from the Sales Lead Management Association (an FMG company) not gated and can be accessed here.
This ebook is unique. It not only lists 56 ways to turn around failing sales, but also grades each tactic with ascending dollar signs from one to five to indicate the ROI that can be expected by addressing the issue. Offered as a PDF form, the ebook allows the reader to fill in spaces to assign a specific problem area to a named individual, with a place to enter the date by which the reader wants the issue fixed.
How to Turn Around Failing Sales, also references books and white papers that can assist the reader. Those referenced did not pay to be a part of the work.
The work is divided into five sections: Sales and Management Problems; Marketing Management Fixes; C-Level Management Challenges; Incentive Compensation - Quota Failures and Hiring the Right People: Training and Testing.
About the Author: James Obermayer is the president and publisher of the Funnel Media Group. He is a four-time B2B book author and founder of the Sales Lead Management Association.
About the Funnel Media Group: The Funnel Media Group (FMG) owns the Funnel Radio Channel, Sales Lead Management Association and Sales Leakage Consulting. The Sales Lead Management Association(SLMA), foundedin 2007,has 8,000 worldwide members. The Funnel Radio Channel (FRC) publishes live streaming internet radio programs (and follow-on podcasts) for at-work listeners. Sales Leakage Consulting (http://www.salesleakage.com/)
