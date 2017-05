'How to Turn Around Failing Sales' - Ebook

Author and publisher James Obermayer discusses 56 reasons companies fail

-- The Funnel Media Group (FMG) has released an ebook entitledThe author, Funnel Media Group Publisher James W. Obermayer, draws on 20 years of experience as the principal of Sales Leakage Consulting, which is owned by FMG. He is also the producer for the Funnel Radio Channel programming and founder of the Sales Lead Management Association, all of which are part of FMG. The ebook is free, from the Sales Lead Management Association (an FMG company) not gated and can be accessed here This ebook is unique. It not only lists 56 ways to turn around failing sales, but also grades each tactic with ascending dollar signs from one to five to indicate the ROI that can be expected by addressing the issue. Offered as a PDF form, the ebook allows the reader to fill in spaces to assign a specific problem area to a named individual, with a place to enter the date by which the reader wants the issue fixed., also references books and white papers that can assist the reader. Those referenced did not pay to be a part of the work.The work is divided into five sections: Sales and Management Problems; Marketing Management Fixes; C-Level Management Challenges; Incentive Compensation - Quota Failures and Hiring the Right People: Training and Testing.How to Turn Around Falling Sales56 Reasons companies fail to reach revenue forecasts and what to do about them.25 pages including photos and illustrations.NineThis is a list of reasons why sales fail to make forecast from the experience of the author. It is a fast, easy read that strikes at the heart of sales issues faced by most B2B companies at one time or another in their sales year.CEOs Presidents CFOs Sales Management Marketing Management: James Obermayer is the president and publisher of the Funnel Media Group. He is a four-time B2B book author and founder of the Sales Lead Management Association.The Funnel Media Group (FMG) owns the Funnel Radio Channel, Sales Lead Management Association and Sales Leakage Consulting. The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA), foundedin 2007,has 8,000 worldwide members. The Funnel Radio Channel (FRC) publishes live streaming internet radio programs (and follow-on podcasts) for at-work listeners. Sales Leakage Consulting (http://www.salesleakage.com/)is called upon to address sales and marketing issues with B2B companies.