Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate Names New CEO

Greg Hoffmann becomes CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate.

Greg Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate

-- Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate announced today that it has named Greg Hoffmann as Chief Executive to the company, effective immediately. Mr. Hoffmann has served as a Principal to the company and has been intimately involved with the company's notable expansions into Naples, FL, Beaver Creek, CO, and the North Shore of Chicago, helping the company grow to nearly five times the size since he first started.In addition to his new duties, Mr. Hoffmann sits on the Board of Directors of all of Osprey Capital's holdings, including DHR International, JobPlex, and Orange Line Oil. Mr. Hoffmann graduated from Miami University with a degree in Finance and Mathematics and also holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.For more information on Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, visit HoffmannCRE.com.Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The Company has repeatedly transformed and maintained its properties to a Class "A+" standard, or more commonly known as the "Hoffmann Standard". The Company's portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad. Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at http://HoffmannCRE.com