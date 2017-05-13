News By Tag
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate Names New CEO
Greg Hoffmann becomes CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate.
In addition to his new duties, Mr. Hoffmann sits on the Board of Directors of all of Osprey Capital's holdings, including DHR International, JobPlex, and Orange Line Oil. Mr. Hoffmann graduated from Miami University with a degree in Finance and Mathematics and also holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
About Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The Company has repeatedly transformed and maintained its properties to a Class "A+" standard, or more commonly known as the "Hoffmann Standard". The Company's portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad. Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at http://HoffmannCRE.com.
Contact
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc.
***@cmacreative.com
