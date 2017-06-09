Country(s)
Merck And Vericel Incorporate Insights on How Receptive the Industry Is for Advancing Rapid Diagnostic Technologies
This conference will bring together microbiologists, to provide attendees with new findings within the microbiology field as well as the opportunity to network, learn and develop professionally over the course of two days.
SMi's Microbiology West Coast 2017 event has been produced to enable the exploration of science through one of five specialized sessions, representing unique areas of inquiry and specific disciplines.
With the impending changes to annexe 1, rapid microbiological testing is gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in pharmaceutical application as well as in other industrial settings. Additionally, rapid microbiology tests offer faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid detection of microbes and early diagnosis, therefore saving cost and inventory.
Merck and Vericel will be incorporating their insights on the market and how receptive the industry is for advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve the turnaround time of tests as compared to the conventional microbiology testing methods, whilst maintaining data integrity and compliance.
There are several highlights that this year's attendees will benefit from, including:
- Inspiring keynote presentations from the brightest minds in microbiology
- Multidisciplinary plenary sessions combining clinical and basic science
- In-depth data integrity and compliance presentations
- Direct regulatory feedback
- Interdisciplinary sessions highlighting the latest research of environmental modelling
- Interactive training session of the effects of cleanrooms and barriers systems on environmental monitoring data
SMi's objective for this year's conference is to promote and advance the microbial sciences. To successfully achieve that, the agenda has been constructed to nurture and promote the innovation and hard work of scientists, clinicians and educators.
Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast
8 - 9 June 2017
San Diego, California, USA
