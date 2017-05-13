News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Frankenstein Factor In It – Therapy Needed For Our Ai Future
Since 1994, Sogeti Labs provides insight, research, and inspiration through articles , presentations, and videos on devops tools, big data analytics tools & various other technologies that can be downloaded from our website.
Taking fear seriously
The European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution in February 2017, that seamlessly connects Mary Shelley's novel 'Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus' with the emergence of robots and smart algorithms. The resolution addresses, among other things, the dehumanization when caretaking robots take over human tasks. It proposes that robot engineers sign a code of conduct respecting the 'dignity, privacy and safety' of people. Members of the European Parliament fear artificial intelligence will ultimately affect the intrinsic European and humanistic values.
Menno van Doorn, Research Director of SogetiLabs:
"The important signal we send is that there is an advantage that can be gained if the emotional relationships are included in the AI plans of an organization. There are examples that simply placing a humanoid robot at a reception desk already causes great consternation. An action intended as an inspiring gimmick – go and play with a robot – may be misunderstood. Of the same category is the use of certain images of robots in a PowerPoint presentation that somehow come across as being creepy and steer the meeting in an unintended direction."
What would Elon do?
On April 19th Facebook announced it is going to build brain-computer interfaces that can turn thoughts into text. Three weeks earlier, tech pioneer Elon Musk said his new company Neuralink will directly link human minds to computers. Musk says this would permit both telepathy between people and advantageous relations with artificial intelligence.
"It is tempting to see Elon Musk as the modern Prometheus, the new Dr. Frankenstein. But we need to be aware of our basic instincts and how the Frankenstein Factor triggers fear. As already described by psychoanalysts Sigmund Freud and Ernst Jentsch, fear is automatically triggered when we are faced with Androids and Automata. Dealing with those Hollywood fears and our basic responses is one thing that CIO's need to learn to master," commented Menno van Doorn.
The report describes four Frankenstein Factors that can be downloaded here: www.sogeti.com/
A series of reports on Machine Intelligence
The Frankenstein Factor: the Anatomy of Fear of AI" is the third in a series of four qualitative research reports on the topic of Machine Intelligence. The series started with a first executive introduction to MI, followed by a second report about the combination of AI and messenger platforms, 'The Bot Effect: Friending a Brand'. The fourth and final report will be on the topic of Algorithmic Businesses. All Sogeti reports can be found at www.sogeti.com/
About Sogeti
Sogeti is a leading provider of technology and engineering services. Sogeti delivers solutions that enable digital transformation and offers cutting-edge expertise in Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Manufacturing, Quality Assurance & Testing, and emerging technologies. Sogeti combines agility and speed of implementation with strong technology supplier partnerships, world class methodologies and its global delivery model, Rightshore®. Sogeti brings together more than 25,000 professionals in 15 countries, based in over 100 locations in Europe, USA and India. Sogeti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cap Gemini S.A., listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. For more information please visit http://labs.sogeti.com
Contact
Labs.Sogeti
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse