New Compensation Survey Launched for Microsoft Dynamics Partners Registration is now open for the 2017 Microsoft Dynamics Compensation Survey from D.G. McDermott Associates. The survey provides unbiased, third party data to compare salary and bonuses for Microsoft Dynamics sales and consulting professionals.Survey is open until June 16, 2017. MS Dynamics Partners: Get unbiased, third party compensation data RED BANK, N.J. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- unbiased salary data for Microsoft Dynamics sales and consulting professionals. The survey gives participants' senior leadership the opportunity to make important compensation decisions that can help them attract and retain talent.



Microsoft Dynamics partners have not had sources for reliable, unbiased third party salary and incentives data to benchmark their compensation plans against a cross-section of other companies in the industry.



"Microsoft Dynamics partners have come to us for help in winning the war for talent," says Don McDermott, owner and principal of D.G. McDermott Associates, a Red Bank, NJ, management consulting firm. "We created this new compensation survey to provide confidential, real-world insights that can help participants determine pay rates for critical MS Dynamics sales and consulting positions."



Survey participation is free and all those who submit data can receive a complimentary executive summary of survey results. Participants can also order detailed reports which include comparisons to the overall market and specific industry specialties.



Enrollment is open until June 16, 2017



Those interested in the survey can learn more and register for the survey by going to



About D.G. McDermott Associates



Founded in 1985, D.G. McDermott Associates, LLC, is a management consulting firm that provides practical human resources and executive compensation programs to public, private and non-profit firms. The company is known for thinking outside the box and creating solutions that work in the today's challenging economy. McDermott Associates is based in Red Bank, New Jersey, and has served clients in the financial services, health care, durable and nondurable goods industries, utilities and non-profits. For more information, visit dgm.com or call 732.842.8634.



Media Contact

Loraine Kasprzak

Advantage Marketing Consulting Services

***@advantage- marketing.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12640917/1 Loraine KasprzakAdvantage Marketing Consulting Services End -- D. G. McDermott Associates announces the rollout of a new compensation survey specifically designed to provide. The survey gives participants' senior leadership the opportunity to make important compensation decisions that can help them attract and retain talent.Microsoft Dynamics partners have not had sources for reliable, unbiased third party salary and incentives data to benchmark their compensation plans against a cross-section of other companies in the industry."Microsoft Dynamics partners have come to us for help in winning the war for talent," says Don McDermott, owner and principal of D.G. McDermott Associates, a Red Bank, NJ, management consulting firm. "We created this new compensation survey to provide confidential, real-world insights that can help participants determine pay rates for critical MS Dynamics sales and consulting positions."Survey participation is free and all those who submit data can receive a complimentary executive summary of survey results. Participants can also order detailed reports which include comparisons to the overall market and specific industry specialties.Enrollment is open until June 16, 2017Those interested in the survey can learn more and register for the survey by going to http://www.dgm.com and clicking on the red survey registration button on the home page or by calling D.G. McDermott Associates at 732.842.8634.Founded in 1985, D.G. McDermott Associates, LLC, is a management consulting firm that provides practical human resources and executive compensation programs to public, private and non-profit firms. The company is known for thinking outside the box and creating solutions that work in the today's challenging economy. McDermott Associates is based in Red Bank, New Jersey, and has served clients in the financial services, health care, durable and nondurable goods industries, utilities and non-profits. For more information, visit dgm.com or call 732.842.8634. Source : McDermott Associates Email : ***@advantage-marketing.com Tags : Microsoft Dynamics Partners , Compensation Survey , Survey registration Industry : Computers , Internet , Technology Location : Red Bank - New Jersey - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

