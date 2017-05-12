News By Tag
It's Ladies night at the G Request Show for episode 3
It's all about girl power this week with Miss Bikini Ireland, a Slam Poet and a Belly Dancer in the mix for a great show.
Miss Bikini Ireland Jeni Assandey, is in studio to talk about her life, her work and what it's like to hold the title. Not just a pretty face, Jeni holds degrees in French and Spanish, as well as International Business and Chinese, currently working in Tech giant, Google she is one to watch out for.
Joining her in studio, Clara Rose Thornton is a spoken word artist, culture journalist, and RTE broadcaster originally hailing from Chicago. She is the 2015 and 2016 Leinster Slam Poetry Champion. She performs provocative spoken word, often with a social justice focus, at festivals and venues across Europe. Her arts and culture criticism is published internationally. Clara will perform some of her controversial and deeply moving slam poetry.
Not only that, we also made a short documentary with professional Belly Dancer; Cida Arcanjo has been Dancing for over 15 years in countless events in Ireland, Brazil, France and other countries. Her style is very energetic with remarkable stage presence, effective musical interpretation and improvisation with highlights to drums solo, sword and veil techniques and public interaction. She will close out the show with a heart stopping dance that is sure to amaze you.
Tune in To Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his home town of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
