AveryHess, Realtors'® Website Wins Four Communicator Awards

-- AveryHess Realtors'® website, www.averyhess.com continues to earn awards for excellence in design, innovation and functionality. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts has recognized the site with four Communicator Awards of Distinction in the following categories: 1) Real Estate, 2) User Experience, 3) Visual Appeal – Aesthetic, 4) Best Practices.With more than 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the 23Annual Communicator Awards are the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals."We are both thrilled and humbled to have our website recognized with these distinguished awards," says Scott Avery, President of AveryHess, Realtors®. "The Communicator Awards truly represent a 'Who's Who' in media, advertising and marketing. To win one Communicator Award is an honor, but to win four is an unprecedented accomplishment for AveryHess."Since launching in December 2016, the redesigned AveryHess website has won a total of seven awards, including two industry awards from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and one award from Graphic Design USA. "We set out to make averyhess.com the best real estate site possible. In addition to state-of-the-art listing and search tools, we added features like, the, and," says Avery. "As a result we've continued to see increases in traffic and user engagement, and the response from our clients, agents, new recruits, and partners has been 100 percent positive."The website was developed by the AveryHess in-house marketing and design team. Says Andrew Lander, Director of Marketing, "I'm proud of what my team has accomplished. DC, Maryland, and Virginia residents and those looking to relocate to the DC area have an absolutely world-class website at their fingertips with features and resources that can meet the real estate needs of buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords.ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDSThe Communicator Awards are the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, the awards are an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, and identity work for print, video, and interactive. This year's 23Annual Communicator Awards received thousands of entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.ABOUT AVERYHESS, REALTORS®Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology, and decision support to its clients