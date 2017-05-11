News By Tag
* New York
* Theater
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dialogue with Three Chords stage their 100th original play
The show also features a live musical performance from all-girl musical group Dolltits.
Gracia explained that THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM--D3C's sixth season--has featured "nine thematically connected stories about a delusional New York."
"Whatever Happened to The Red Tornado and The Rat King?" is the final play in that cycle. In it, we meet a super hero and a super villain, eying each other across the bar at The White Horse Tavern on Hudson Street, "while the great ages of comic book history, from Golden to Metamodern, play out at various tables between them," said Gracia.
D3C has been offering free, independent, and original theatre at Mr. Dennehy's since 2011. To celebrate their 100th play, D3C is giving back to the city that hosts and inspires their work. All donations made at each of their spring performances have benefitted various New York-based charities and organizations such as the Ali Forney Center, New York Foundation for the Arts, and Brooklyn College BFA acting students.
All donations received for THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM: "Whatever Happened to The Red Tornado and The Rat King?" will be donated to Planned Parenthood of New York.
Gracia and LoPorto founded D3C in 2011 around the aesthetic of do-it-yourself punk rock theatre. In that time, their shows have featured musicians, poets, and burlesque performers. They've partnered with the Brooklyn College BFA acting program, and local independent theatre groups such as BrooklynONE, to produce innovative and challenging free theatre in New York City.
More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
Contact
Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse