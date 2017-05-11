News By Tag
Hypersoft streamlines enterprise productivity analytics
Personal Analytics now delivers seamless experience between business and public networks
The new Personal Analytics app allows continuous operation as users move between their home networks, their company, and mobile networks when they are on the road. It guarantees consistency and security data and at the same time fully integrates the unique Omnicontext insight into work efficiency, usage of time, and unproductive activities across different places of work and devices.
The technology behind Personal Analytics works with very large volumes of structured and unstructured activity and collaboration data collected from different sources including many types of mobile and wearable devices. With these latest improvements, Hypersoft addresses needs of customers that practice innovative work models such as remote working, co-working, interconnected workspaces and teleconferencing. The new Personal Analytics release is available immediately from the Google and Microsoft stores and directly from Hypersoft www.hypersoft.com.
