 
News By Tag
* Productivity Analytics
* Innovative Work
* Personal Analytics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Munich
  Bavaria
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Hypersoft streamlines enterprise productivity analytics

Personal Analytics now delivers seamless experience between business and public networks
 
 
productivity analytics
productivity analytics
MUNICH, Germany - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest version of Omnicontext Personal Analytics includes full compatibility with enterprise networks. It leverages the existing security policies and network proxies to provide users with the same functionality as they move between public and private networks. Personal Analytics improve workplace productivity right in the middle of key business processes, and now enterprise users of Omnicontext have full access to their own actionable productivity data from any location.

The new Personal Analytics app allows continuous operation as users move between their home networks, their company, and mobile networks when they are on the road. It guarantees consistency and security data and at the same time fully integrates the unique Omnicontext insight into work efficiency, usage of time, and unproductive activities across different places of work and devices.

The technology behind Personal Analytics works with very large volumes of structured and unstructured activity and collaboration data collected from different sources including many types of mobile and wearable devices. With these latest improvements, Hypersoft addresses needs of customers that practice innovative work models such as remote working, co-working, interconnected workspaces and teleconferencing. The new Personal Analytics release is available immediately from the Google and Microsoft stores and directly from Hypersoft www.hypersoft.com.

Contact
Hypersoft GmbH
***@hypersoft.com
End
Source:Hypersoft Informationssysteme GmbH
Email:***@hypersoft.com
Posted By:***@hypersoft.com Email Verified
Tags:Productivity Analytics, Innovative Work, Personal Analytics
Industry:Technology
Location:Munich - Bavaria - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hypersoft Information Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share