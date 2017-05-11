News By Tag
Overcome Organizational Drag and Unleash Your Team's Productive Power By Bain & Company Strategists
"A concise and practical guide for managing scarce resources and unlocking the full potential of your organization
Bain & Company Organization experts Michael Mankins (author of "Your Scarcest Resource") and Eric Garton show us why and how in TIME | TALENT | ENERGY: Overcome Organizational Drag and Unleash Your Team's Productive Power (Harvard Business Review Press; March 7, 2017) Mr. Garton will be on hand at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, held at the Dead Sea in Jordan, 19-21 May, to celebrate the official book launch in the region and to speak about findings from the research.
To study the impact of human capital management on an organization's productive power, Bain partnered with the Economist Intelligence Unit to survey more than 300 executives from large companies across 12 industry sectors worldwide. They found that the best managers of time, talent, and energy—the top quartile of their research sample—are 40% more productive than the rest and consequently have profit margins that are 30%-50% higher than industry averages. And this difference compounds every year; over a decade, they can produce 30 times more than the rest, with the same number of employees.
ABInBev, Netflix, LinkedIn, Ford, Dell, Nordstrom, Starbucks, Pixar, SpaceX, Spotify, IKEA, Airbnb, and Google are among the pioneering companies that have effectively managed the three components of human capital:
1. Time: The average company loses more than 25% of its productive power to organizational drag"—complex structures, bureaucratic processes and ways of working that waste time and prevent people from getting things done. To start reducing it, go through your team's calendar, ask yourself how many meetings really need to occur and how many attendees are truly essential—and then give back the time.
The bottom line: if you create an organization that doesn't waste people's time, uses their talent wisely and inspires them every day, you can create a virtuous circle of productivity and innovation—and a sizable gap in growth and profitability between you and your competitors that will widen year after year.
