Willis Programs' offers unique insurance program for collection agent risks
Willis Programs' CollectionGuard insurance program, was specifically designed for debt collectors, debt buyers and collection attorneys.
CollectionGuard is an E&O insurance program with multiple options, such as tail Options (1, 2 and 3 years), Electronic Media Coverage of $25,000 with no deductible, Loss of Earnings $500 per day / $7,500 aggregate, and Subpoena Assistance of $10,000 per policy period. Preferred accounts include: bankruptcy, auto loan debt, credit card debt, judgment debt, and small business debt. Contact us if you have a collection agent risk you would like to discuss.
This collection agent insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and backed by an A.M. Best 'A' XIV rated carrier.
For more information on the services and products offered by CollectionGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to debt collectors, debt buyers, or collection attorneys please visit www.collectionguard.com or contact Program Manager, Linda Corrigan, (813) 490-4917 or at linda.corrigan@
About Willis Programs
Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.
Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals.Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut;
Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability. Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.
A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com
Contact
Christina Brown
christina.brown@
