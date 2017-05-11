 
News By Tag
* Insurance Programs
* Niche Insurance
* Specialized Insurance Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portsmouth
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Willis Programs' offers unique insurance program for collection agent risks

Willis Programs' CollectionGuard insurance program, was specifically designed for debt collectors, debt buyers and collection attorneys.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Insurance Programs
Niche Insurance
Specialized Insurance Programs

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Portsmouth - New Hampshire - US

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Willis Programs' (www.willisprograms.com), CollectionGuard insurance program, was specifically designed for debt collectors, debt buyers and collection attorneys. The suite of coverages was designed by experienced insurance industry professionals and offers Mutual Choice of Counsel and Worldwide coverage on every policy.  The CollectionGuard insurance program recently became a member of the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals.

CollectionGuard is an E&O insurance program with multiple options, such as tail Options (1, 2 and 3 years), Electronic Media Coverage of $25,000 with no deductible, Loss of Earnings $500 per day / $7,500 aggregate, and Subpoena Assistance of $10,000 per policy period.  Preferred accounts include: bankruptcy, auto loan debt, credit card debt, judgment debt, and small business debt.  Contact us if you have a collection agent risk you would like to discuss.

This collection agent insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and backed by an A.M. Best 'A' XIV rated carrier.

For more information on the services and products offered by CollectionGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to debt collectors, debt buyers, or collection attorneys please visit www.collectionguard.com or contact Program Manager, Linda Corrigan, (813) 490-4917 or  at linda.corrigan@willistowerswatson.com.

About Willis Programs

Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals.Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado (Freberg Environmental, Inc.); and Burlington, Vermont (Smith, Bell & Thompson, Inc.).

Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability.  Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.

A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com

Contact
Christina Brown
christina.brown@willis.com
End
Source:Willis Programs
Email:***@willis.com
Tags:Insurance Programs, Niche Insurance, Specialized Insurance Programs
Industry:Insurance
Location:Portsmouth - New Hampshire - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kirk Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share