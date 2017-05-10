ExcelRT Generates Standalone App from Excel Workbook

Protect, License and Distribute Workbook Apps to any Computer or Device

Contact

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645

***@excelsoftware.com Harold Halbleib702-445-7645

End

-- Excel Software is announcing the ExcelRT development environment for Microsoft Excel workbook developers. ExcelRT makes it possible for an Excel user without programming experience to become an app developer.A workbook authored in Microsoft Excel can be converted to a platform neutral ExcelRT file using the ConvertExcelRT tool. ExcelRT files can be distributed and used by the free ExcelRT application running on computer desktop and mobile platforms. Microsoft Excel is not required on the end-user's computer, tablet or phone.ExcelRT supports many of the runtime capabilities of Microsoft Excel, but is not an authoring tool. A developer authors the original workbook using Microsoft Excel running on a Mac or Windows computer. That workbook is converted to an ExcelRT file using the free ConvertExcelRT tool running on Windows. The ExcelRT file can be distributed as an unprotected file or protected, licensed and wrapped into a standalone application using the QuickLicense tool.ExcelRT is available now for Mac 10.7 or later, Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 and 32-bit or 64-bit Linux computers. The iOS edition for iPhone and iPad should be released 3rd quarter 2017 with the Android edition available in early 2018.ExcelRT supports multiple sheets, cell data and style formats, entry validation rules, conditional formatting, tables, images, hyperlinks and most formula functions. Dynamic graphs and VBA macros are currently not supported. ExcelRT capabilities can be extended using the built-in scripting language. An ExcelRT file can also communicate data to and from a helper application written in any programming language or environment.ExcelRT supports a variety of protection, distribution and licensing models. It simplifies the user experience with a streamlined menu and ribbon plus consistent, cross-platform features and user interface. An ExcelRT subscription gives a developer the ability to encrypt their workbook files to hide formulas, cell formating, validation rules and scripting commands. Encrypted files can be distributed and used within the free ExcelRT application on any platform.A developer can optionally apply a licensing and productization process to the ExcelRT file using QuickLicense and related tools before distribution. A license agreement can be presented to the user before activation on a unique computer or device. A custom icon can be applied to the application with an optional splash screen added for vendor branding. The configurable Open Data File interface window allows the user to create, manage and organize many instances of the ExcelRT workbook file for different clients or projects. The end user can sort files by name or creation date, organize them into folders or import and export files to other licensed computers.The QuickLicense system is available for Mac, Windows and Linux desktop computers. Desktop platforms can support manual activation or require a USB dongle generated with the companion MakeDongle product. The Cloud License system is available for both desktop and mobile platforms. Both licensing systems support online Serial Number activation plus time-limited Trial, permanent Product, Try/Buy or periodic Subscription licenses.Online Serial Number activation or Cloud License requires an online activation server. Safe Activation Service 3 is an online service that supports both QuickLicense and Cloud License. Alternatively, a developer can host an activation server on a Linux or Windows website.An annual developer subscription for ExcelRT is $395 and includes all supported platforms. A $100 discount is available until the release of ExcelRT for iOS. QuickLicense is a one time purchase starting at $595. The ConvertExcelRT tool for Windows and ExcelRT application for each supported OS is available as a free download. The ConvertExcelRT tool includes sample projects, a comprehensive User Guide and step-by-step tutorials. An online video library provides an introduction to ExcelRT, the conversion process, the scripting language, the custom programming environment and customer licensing tools and services.Excel SoftwarePh: (702) 445-7645Web: www.excelsoftware.comEmail: info@excelsoftware.com