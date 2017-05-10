News By Tag
Programmatic Academy- The Independent and Easy Way to Learn Programmatic
Programmatic Academy offers an easy and efficient way to learn programmatic media and completely takes the mystery out of programmatic buying. The educational site is able to accomplish all of this by presenting the material in video format and explaining it in plain English. Anyone with a baseline knowledge of digital marketing should be able to understand, learn, and use the information taught in the courses.
The platform was created as a way to solve the problem that many small to large agencies and digital marketers have - understanding programmatic.
"Until now programmatic has been met with confusion and apprehension, but now with this new educational platform, I am excited to open up this new world of programmatic to anyone who wants to learn it," said Victor Lopez, founder of Programmatic Academy.
Mr. Lopez understands the uneasiness associated with programmatic, having spent more than 14 years as a digital marketer and the last four years training and leading programmatic teams in an agency environment, he gets it. "People are afraid of programmatic media because they think it's really hard, so I decided it was time to help people understand, I wanted to show them just how easy and accessible it can be." said Victor Lopez.
Programmatic Academy is an independently owned company, not affiliated with any ad tech or media company, therefore, there are no conflicts of interests. This allows its learners to apply the knowledge they gain to any job, project, or business endeavor that they choose without having the pressure of buying anything or committing to any media buys.
"In order to keep up with the pace of change in the programmatic world, every month a new course or lesson is uploaded." said Victor Lopez.
In addition to the video courses, Programmatic Academy offers checklists, sample strategies, sample proposals and presentations to its users that can be easily downloaded and can quickly help them jump start their new career paths in programmatic media.
The platform is currently available in all countries.
Please visithttps://programmaticacademy.com for more information and opening deals.
