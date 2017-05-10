News By Tag
Citify Shopping Channel IPTV channel for Small Businesses
Advertise businesses on the Citify Shopping Channel IPTV station , a potential exposure to 29 million Roku users.
The idea is to allow small stores, businesses, service providers to gain far more exposure on TV which was otherwise the domain reserved for big businesses with deep pockets. Any businesses can be featured on the channel and it costs only 9.99 USD a month to host their video. It is a unique opportunity to show the 29 million Roku users from all over the world about their business and products and win over consumers confidence.
Furthermore, the shopping channel can be combined with the Citify Marketplace. That is to say the merchants can place their products on the marketplace where consumers can watch the video and purchase the products on the online marketplace via either their computer or smart mobile device using the citify app.
It is to be noted that the same video can be placed with their product description in the marketplace, also the same video will also be available on Citify's youtube channel and other locations across the web to gain far more product and business exposure online, thus potentially attracting far more interested consumer.
We hope that this venture will be practical for consumers and merchants alike. It can be a great way to find out what is in their surroundings and to have the tools needed to be informed and buy it online effortlessly. The Citify Shopping Channel can be accessed through the Roku device and search for the Citify channel, the channel's name is "citify" and can also be added through the ROKU users account.
Citify Site: https://citifymarketplace.com/
More info on the Citify Shopping Channel: https://marketplace.citify.ca/
Citify App: https://play.google.com/
