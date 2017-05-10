 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


FINRA Claim Filed Against VSR Financial Services, Inc. over Investment Losses

The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA Arbitration claim against VSR Financial Services, Inc. involving high risk alternative investments.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The claim, filed by The White Law Group, was submitted to FINRA Dispute Resolution on behalf of an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma woman alleging claims for violation of common law fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and negligent supervision. The claim further alleges that VSR Financial Services, Inc. unsuitably invested the client in the following high risk alternative investments:

Arciterra Strategic II
Arciterra Belleville
Arciterra Strategic Plaza OK
Arciterra Strategic KY & GA
Arciterra Kiowa
Cole Credit Property Trust III
DC Industrial Liquidating Trust
Inland American 2
Inland Opportunity I
Inland Opportunity II
KBS
NetREIT
Passco
Reef 2011 Private Drilling, L.P.
United Development Funding IV
United Development Paramount
UDF Land Opportunity, LP
Virtus Storage

The claim seeks damages between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

"We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in alternative investments, who may be unaware of any wrongdoing and don't realize they have recourse," said D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, investor protection and securities regulatory/compliance law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.

"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."

Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor.  It is alleged that VSR Financial Services, Inc. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.

FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional.  It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses and is an alternative to filing such claims in court.

For more information on the claim filed by The White Law Group, please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510.

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com for more information.

Click to Share