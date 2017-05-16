News By Tag
Corner Property Management Has Been Hand-Picked To Manage Brendale Condominium Complex In Vineland
Vineland itself is known throughout the state for it's small-town feel. It was named one of the most "garden friendly" communities by the real estate website, Movoto.com due to the high number of nurseries and garden stores nestled within its borders. The Delsea Drive-In, the only drive-in theatre in the State Of New Jersey, calls Vineland its home and the theatre adds a nostalgic feel to this quaint, laid-back town. The Brendale Condominiums are walkable to the Albert V. Giampietro Memorial Park and a short drive to the Eastlyn Golf Course and Landis Park, where you can find batting cages, a disc golf course, street hockey courts and more. Giampietro Park is one of 16 amazing parks located in Vineland, which is less than an hour from bustling, historic Philadelphia and only a hour away from the excitement of Atlantic City that also offers the beauty and sporting opportunities of the Atlantic Ocean.
Brendale also offers:
• R-value, energy-efficient buildings with heating and air conditioning for year-round comfort
• Spacious living quarters with top-of-the-line fixtures
• Flush street curbing for easy access
• No steps in any home (eliminating tripping hazards)
• 36" wide interior doors
• Easy-care, beautiful hardwood flooring
• Durable, elegant granite countertops
• Vaulted ceilings
• A monitored alarm system for extra safety
• Master walk-in closets featuring flexible organizer systems
• Solid wood cabinets
• Genuine porcelain tile in all bathrooms
• Walk-in laundry with plenty of storage
"We're very happy that Brendale Condominiums will be part of the Corner Property Management family," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're excited and confident that we'll not only meet, but surpass, their property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, technology, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.
Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, New Jersey with its nearest location to the Brendale Condominiums in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@
Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
