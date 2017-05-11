Storage Made Easy expands its Sales Team

Storage Made Easy announced that it had expanded its sales team with the appointment of Ron Kaplan as RVP Sales and Kim Syrett as UK Sales Director.

Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric

Contact

Ana de Jorge

***@storagemadeeasy.com Ana de Jorge

End

-- Storage Made Easy (SME) announced that Ron Kaplan and Kim Syrett have joined the SME's sales organization. The new hires will focus on supporting and increasing Storage Made Easy's sales strategy to meet industry demand for the company's private / hybrid File Fabric solution.Ron Kaplan joins SME as the Regional Vice President (RVP) responsible for North America. He brings over 25 years of experience of direct selling and leading software sales teams. His focus is on helping customers deliver business value from technology investments.Ron's most recent experience was at NextLabs, where he was responsible for Strategic accounts providing data centric security. Prior to NextLabs, Ron was a founding team member of Espresso Logic and VP of Sales and Business Development before the company was acquired by CA. Previously, Ron held sales and sales management positions at WhiteHat Security, Transparency Software and Versata.Ron Kaplan said, "I am thrilled to join SME. I look forward to building on the large stable of established enterprise customers. SME's ability to provide a consolidated view of company data along with access, security and governance controls, both on premise and in the cloud, enables SME customers to collaborate securely while significantly reducing operating costs."Kim Syrett brings a wealth of enterprise experience having previously worked for BT Global Services and Ricoh UK, providing solutions to Government and Enterprise clients. Prior to this Kim spent 15 years with Computacenter during which time they grew from 15 to 5000 staff, focusing exclusively on the Enterprise marketplace. Kim was additionally instrumental in helping US software start up Everdream to be acquired by The Dell Corporation in Dec 2007.Kim Syrett, UK Sales Director said "I am very pleased to be joining SME as UK Sales Director at this exciting time of growth, where SME have little presence in the UK Enterprise Market, despite being a British Company and already supplying some of America's biggest names with their Enterprise File Fabric Solution."The two new members, along with Giada Ligato, European & AsiaPac RVP, will focus on direct sales for the worldwide enterprise business for infrastructure modernisation, facilitated by disruptive object storage pricing, and the governance and compliance market.Announcing the news Jim Liddle, CEO, said, "I am pleased to announce these two new key hires. To date we have been a channel driven company, but we see opportunities for direct selling as well as providing feet on the ground to aid our channel in a 'sell with' model. We expect to announce more sales hires during the course of 2017."The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Share and Sync Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify private and public files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.The SME File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and public clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and SalesForce for example).Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access.Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.