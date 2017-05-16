News By Tag
SmartBones® Attending Doggy Yappy Hour at the Ocean County Parks & Recreation on Friday, June 9th
Pet lovers in New Jersey are encouraged to join together for a fun night out with four-legged friends. On Friday, June 9th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Ocean County Parks & Recreation in Lakewood, NJ is hosting a special Yappy Hour event.
This year's Yappy Hour is expecting over six hundred pups and their families. The night will feature displays, vendors, demos and give-a-ways. Guests will enjoy watching exciting dog tricks and costume contests too! Pet families can mix and mingle, check out pet products, win some prizes, all while being surrounded by canine entertainment. Free admission for humans, dogs and vendors. Dogs must be leashed. For more information, please visit: http://www.oceancountyparks.org/
The SmartBones® brand is excited to share the many benefits of their chews with attendees. Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. Pet parents should ensure that they satisfy their dog's natural chewing instinct in a healthy and satisfying way.
Despite the popularity of rawhide dog chews, many veterinarians are concerned with the potential health risks associated with dogs consuming rawhide. These health risks include stomach & intestinal blockage and potential ingestion of toxic chemicals used to process rawhide chews. In addition, there are serious negative environmental issues generated by the use of chemicals in processing rawhide products.
The SmartBones® team developed the "Healthy Alternative to Rawhide": NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones®. These innovative dog chews consist of real ingredients and are quality assured. SmartBones' outer layer is made of wholesome, real vegetables including sweet potatoes, peas and carrots. This delicious outer layer is combined with an irresistible inner layer made of chicken, for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist!
About SmartBones: NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones® chews are The Healthy Alternative to Rawhide! They are 100% rawhide free, making them highly digestible, are made with REAL chicken and wholesome vegetables, including sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a taste dogs can't resist! SmartBones are vitamin and mineral enriched and are so unique, they are patented! Learn more at: http://smartbones.com/
