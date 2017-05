WannaFix Proposal, "Why not use the WannaCry exploit to our advantage?"

Cyber Security Forensic Expert Simon Smith of eVestigator, an Australian based firm have come up with a novel idea. Why not use the exploit to cure the exploit?

Amongst decompiling the WannaCry malware in the morning of the 15th May 2017, Mr. Smith of eVestigator was tracking IP traffic, monitoring incoming and outgoing packets and finding TOR exit nodes not surprisingly. Mr. Smith did capture packets sending traffic to a University of NSW TOR exit node, and it is only one leg in the transaction. Mr. Smith has written an updated TOR browser for iOS and is a specialist Expert Witness in Cryptology, Bitcoin, the Dark Web and Blockchain amongst other High-tech areas of IT Forensics.Following an interview returning from SBS World News which aired last night in Melbourne, Mr. Smith had an idea about the Ransomware and spread it through his social network. He sent this message on the 15 May 2017 to his 26,000 LinkedIn Quality Connections and large twitter followers and to a large audience on Facebook. He woke up to find that his idea was well received and not so out there after all. Mr. Smith is an innovative person and is always looking for solutions. It read as follows:This morning, he looked at the number of views and thought, "well that's not such a bad idea", and came up with a concept of packaging a self extracting EXE file for all operating systems that would tunnel through the same exact exploit. Instead of vulnerable computers seeing #they would see #Mr. Smith mocked up a screen attached. It would be validated against a third party trusted SSL server (preferably Microsoft) and must have a unique GUID per EXE that match a list on the server.Mr. Smith proposes that, the, other interestedas well aspromptly put this application together as Australia is one country that has just also started to see this ransomware. Mr. Smith predicts that the 'lazy opportunists' will be onto this exploit asking for much larger sums in Bitcoin sooner rather than later.Mr. Smith proposes this potential innovative solution to, the, andand wishes to work with such teams to help package such a solution.