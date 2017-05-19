News By Tag
Mississauga resident elected as the 2017 – 2018 District Director, District 86 Toastmasters
Cathy Herschell was chosen to lead and support the near 5000 Toastmasters in over 235 clubs in Southwestern, Central and Northern Ontario
In response to, "Why do you want to be a district officer?" Herschell wrote, "I enjoy helping others to achieve and exceed their personal goals and have fun along the journey. I am committed to continue to learn best practices from other districts and leaders from around the world that will ensure that District 86 continues to grow and be successful."
The District 86 Council elected other leaders for the 2017 – 2018 Toastmasters year, beginning on July 1. Herschell, as District Director, joins Program Quality Director Kristina Johnston, DTM and Club Growth Director Jacklyn Payne, DTM to form the District Trio, the three highest positions in the district leadership. The Trio will participate in District Leader Training, Mid-year Training and online training via the District Leader Tutorials on the Toastmasters International website.
Additionally the District Council elected the 10 Division Directors, listed on the District 86 website (http://toastmasters86.org/
Herschell, a Toastmaster member since 2009, has taken on leadership roles at the club and district level. At the Port Credit Toastmasters club was the Vice President Public Relations in 2010-2011, VP Education in 2011-2012, and President in 2012-2013. Her leadership experience on the District Executive includes being an Area Governor in 2013-2014, Division D Governor and District Alignment Chair in 2014-2015. In 2015-2016 she was appointed as the Public Relations Manager followed by being elected as Program Quality Director for 2016-2017. In addition to Toastmasters, Herschell has been in senior leadership roles at the Hudson's Bay Company.
Herschell was given the 2014 – 2015 Division Governor of the Year Award for going above and beyond. She led her area to Select Distinguished in 2013 – 2014 and as Port Credit Toastmasters Club president 2012 – 2013 the club became Presidents Distinguished. Achieving her Distinguished Toastmaster award December 17, 2014 the highest Toastmasters bestows. The DTM recognizes a superior level of achievement in both communication and leadership.
To interview Cathy Herschell, DTM, or learn more about the District or Toastmasters club membership, contact the Public Relations Manager.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario comprising of over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016-2017
***@toastmasters86.org
