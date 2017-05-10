 
Internet polyglot Steve Kaufmann reaches 100,000 YouTube subscribers

"The Godfather" of the internet language learning community is learning his 17th language
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian hyperpolyglot (he currently speaks 16 languages) Steve Kaufmann, also known as Lingo Steve, has reached 100,000 YouTube subscribers.

Steve earned the name "The Godfather" in the online language learning community for being one of the first, and now one of the most respected, polyglot vloggers to document his language journeys. On his channel Steve shares his methods, challenges, triumphs and struggles as he learns new languages and maintains the ones he has learned. The Lingo Steve channel is currently ranked number three in the Alianzo YouTube Global Brands (Canada) list, and continues to grow by thousands of subscribers per month.

Lingo Steve's main motivation is to inspire others to start learning a new language, as well as to support those who are already on a journey to fluency, and his fans are appreciative: "You are my absolute inspiration. Your videos have really helped me to become an independent learner. Thank you so much for always giving me/us great encouragement."

An advocate of learning through meaningful and interesting content, Steve's current focus is on languages of the old world. He is learning Greek and will take on Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi afterward, which will bring his language count up to 20!

Steve is the co-founder of https://www.lingq.com. A web and app langauge learning platform with more than one million sign ups to date.

