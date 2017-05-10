Country(s)
Industry News
Mosquito Killer Ready to Use Gallons Released
Sprinkler Magician's CEO, Mosquito Dundee, just released the all-natural Mosquito Magician formula in Ready to Use gallons.
According to Peter, creator of a new mosquito control technology using existing irrigation systems called Sprinkler Magician, the most highly effective way to clear your property of deadly mosquitoes and other biting pests is to drive them out using an 100% natural, non-toxic repellent that makes insect invaders flee or lose their life but produces no harmful effects on kids, pets, or the environment.
The Sprinkler Magician system uses the 100% natural Mosquito Magician – Mosquito Killer concentrate. And for those without sprinkler systems, the concentrate is available in pints, quarts, and gallons. Four ounces of the formula is mixed with a gallon of clean water and sprayed around the lawn, garden or patio using any handheld battery sprayer, pump-up sprayer, or backpack sprayer.
"Tons of customers tell us the concentrate WORKS and they prefer to mix it themselves but we have also gotten a lot of requests for a ready to use gallon that does not require mixing. I wanted to help these folks as well. Most of them are balancing busy schedules and want to be able to just pour it into a sprayer and go. It makes it so easy when getting ready for a BBQ, pool party or rushing off to a kid's game where a natural insect killer/repellent is needed," said Peter Olt. He explains further in this video https://www.youtube.com/
The formula is a potent blend of 6 essential oils that individually have been used for thousands of years to kill and repel biting bugs. Virtually undetectable by humans, Olt says the presence of these aromatic oils (Garlic Oil, Citronella Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Geraniol, and Rosemary Oil) creates a no-fly zone over the property or area where it is sprayed. This bubble of protection not only drives away mosquitoes but also other biting insects such as fleas, ticks, flies, and fire ants.
Independent laboratory testing has proven the effectiveness of the formula. Easy to apply, one light spraying of plants and lawn can last up to 2 weeks depending on local weather conditions. Rain will affect the residual properties of the concentrate, with minimal rain you should get good results treating once a week. With frequent rain treat twice a week for the best results.
Also spray on standing water, a favorite breeding ground for mosquitoes who lay their eggs in it. This bug killer will suffocate them.
In addition to lawns, gardens, and patios, the "Ready to Use" spray is ideal to use at the kid's outdoor games, BBQ's at the lake or park, on camping trips or RVing. For more information visit http://mosquitomagician.com.
About Sprinkler Magician and Peter Olt, aka "Mosquito Dundee"
Sprinkler Magician was founded by CEO Peter Olt aka Mosquito Dundee, in 2011. Originally from the land down under (New Zealand) and later relocating to Florida, Peter quickly learned how bad the mosquito problem was in the Sunshine State and began the search for an effective solution for protecting his own home and family. Unsuccessful in his search, he went on to develop an innovative non-toxic mosquito control system now commercially available as Sprinkler Magician. With the help of a team of chemists, he also created the all-natural mosquito killing and repelling concentrate called Mosquito Magician, that is effective on both mature and larvae mosquitoes at their source. Peter and his team are committed to helping homeowners, commercial property owners, and hotel and resort owners, take back their properties. For questions call 888-829-0893 or visit http://mosquitomagician.com/
Contact
Jeannine Dowdell
888-829-0893
***@sprinklermagician.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse