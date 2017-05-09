Bitcentral Announces WJCL Station Goes Live with Precis

WJCL Lauch with Precis

-- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of digital and broadcast video workflow solutions, announced the successful launch of Savannah, GA station WJCL on its news production system, Precis; with Bitcentral's field-centric tools WJCL will maximize their media value, while enjoying greater reliability.Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to the staff of WJCL for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.The company, whose corporate headquarters is in Newport Beach, CA and whose LatinAmerican headquarters is in Mexico City, Mexico, provides software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings provide customers with the features they want and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, sports, and emerging-platform content.We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening to understand, an environment that attracts and retains the right talent, as well as to providing the right resources and the right tools for a productive and rewarding work environment.