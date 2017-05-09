 
News By Tag
* Company News
* Site Go-Lives
* Precis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Bitcentral Announces WJCL Station Goes Live with Precis

 
 
WJCL Lauch with Precis
WJCL Lauch with Precis
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of digital and broadcast video workflow solutions, announced the successful launch of Savannah, GA station WJCL on its news production system, Precis; with Bitcentral's field-centric tools WJCL will maximize their media value, while enjoying greater reliability.

Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to the staff of WJCL for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.


About Bitcentral

The company, whose corporate headquarters is in Newport Beach, CA and whose Latin

American headquarters is in Mexico City, Mexico, provides software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings provide customers with the features they want and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, sports, and emerging-platform content.

We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening to understand, an environment that attracts and retains the right talent, as well as to providing the right resources and the right tools for a productive and rewarding work environment.

http://www.bitcentral.com

Contact
Regina Hurtado
***@bitcentral.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bitcentral.com
Posted By:***@bitcentral.com Email Verified
Tags:Company News, Site Go-Lives, Precis
Industry:Media
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bitcentral, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share