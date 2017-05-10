Country(s)
Industry News
Flipsnack reveals the ideal Instagram post, after a 3-month full-scale study
During the past 3 months, Flipsnack has conducted an impressive in-depth analysis, following 15 of the most influential magazine publishers accounts on Instagram.
SAN FRANCISCO - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The study reveals a close follow-up concerning different posting behaviors, on this ultimate social media tool.
90 days, 15 magazines and 6113 posts, have led this survey to disclose significant information regarding these publishers' social media management and their on-going adjustments.
The core of this inquiry was to provide and highlight comprehensive aspects of how, both women and men oriented magazines, use and work with Instagram. Flipsnack published an e-book that contains data and facts in reference to audience growth, top performing content, post category, engagement, favorable date and time, hashtags/mentions/
The need for this type of research was reflected in a close market observation. There are plenty of marketers, designers and business owners who look up to these publications, but don't have the means to follow them up close. Flipsnack offers this study as a tool for all Instagram users in order to improve their posts and enhance their performance, engagement and growth.
"Instagram is a central part of our brand strategy. It allows us to share our best content in different ways (than FB and Twitter). It launches us into the minds of our audience and our potential audience. We have great photography and video assets, these are perfect for IG. It allows us to cover live events with stories, which is a great format." states Kevin Driscoll, Social Media Manager at Sports Illustrated.
Full report: https://www.flipsnack.com/
About Flipsnack
Flipsnack is the No.1 digital flipbook maker, a digital publishing tool for written and visual content: magazines, ebooks, catalogs and brochures. For more than 7 years, Flipsnack has helped writers, designers and marketers to create, share and embed interactive, engaging online magazines. Flipsnack, a subsidiary of Smartketer LLC, continues its pioneering work of transforming the digital publishing industry with advanced technology and services. For more information visit flipsnack.com.
Contact
Janina Moza
***@flipsnack.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse