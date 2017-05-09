 
Web Werks Data Centers are now SOC 1 Reports (Type1 and Type 2 ) Complied

 
 
THANE, India - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Werks recently announced that it has successfully completed its annual Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16 Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 compliance for its data centers based in India and US.

Conducted by independent auditors, the audit involved an analysis of policies, operating procedures and controls in regards to financial reporting of individual, concerning the validation of the company meeting its declared control objectives. Web Werks has received its SSAE 16 Soc 1 for both Type 1 and Type 2 after undergoing critical risk assessment procedures. The Type 1 reports involves test of design and implementation control, where the report on an enterprise's suitability of design of controls is provided as of on a specified date, whereas Type 2 includes testing of operating effectiveness of the controls, which is it reports on the potency and testing of the control design over a period of time – typically once in 6 months. Earning this certification affirms the design and operating effectiveness of the controls and defines how an enterprise treats the security, confidentiality, integrity and privacy of customer data.

"We strive to keep making significant improvements in our offerings and frequently ensure to go beyond the standard compliance requirements to assure the safety and security of our systems and the data of our customers," said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd. "The SSAE 16 Certification for both Type 1 and Type 2 defines our commitment to deliver best data center services to our clients. As Web Werks is one of the most renowned data center service provider in India, customers look upon us for gaining access to quality-driven services. With our SOC report, clients can be assured that we are dedicated to optimum security levels, ensuring safety in our IT facilities," he further added.

Offering data center and web hosting services for over two decades, Web Werks has been committed to complying with different set of security standards and meeting varied compliance requirements. Recently, the industry leader in data center solutions provider achieved the PCI DSS and HIPAA compliance certification, and now, the SOC certification has added another milestone to its cluster of attainment.

About Web Werks

Web Werks is an India-based Tier IV data center service provider with 5 carrier neutral data centers in India and USA. Started in 1996, Web Werks has served several Fortune 500 companies with successful projects in the areas of web hosting, VPS hosting, colocation services, dedicated servers, cloud platform and disaster recovery services.

For More Information - https://www.webwerks.in

Media Contact
+918828335555
***@webwerks.in
