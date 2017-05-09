News By Tag
Things to Do in Key Largo Florida
Here are just a few of the many things to do in Key Largo:
● Visit the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. If you've never been to an underwater park, this is an enjoyable opportunity to do so because it's actually the first in the United States. Ride on a glass bottom boat, go snorkeling or scuba diving, or camp overnight, if you wish. This is where you'll discover the world famous Key Largo coral reef, teeming with beauty and life. Sprawling more than 70 nautical square miles, the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a terrific place to visit in Key Largo.
● Enjoy some great saltwater fishing. When it comes to saltwater fishing, there's little to rival Key Largo. There are several species in the area and you can battle big fish, such as marlin and shark. But, there's also plenty of other species about to wrangle, like mahi mahi and sailfish. What's more, you'll find catching grouper and snapper are plentiful and there are tarpon which are known to put up big fights.
● See dolphins and birds. The Florida Keys are synonymous with these animals. So, go the the Dolphin Cove Research Center to swim with these marvelous and highly intelligent creatures. Or go on an ecology tour to see undisturbed nature at its best in the Everglades National Park. It's also worthwhile to visit the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center to see different species, like pelicans.
● Do something exciting. If you're looking for a bit of a thrill, a jetboat ride or airboat tour will certainly give you what you want. You'll experience speed at its most exhilarating and see the beauty of the water.
Of course, you can always hike along a trail, go bike riding, enjoy a stroll on the beach, or take in some local entertainment. Key Largo has it all and more.
Kim Bagnell Thaler is a pioneer among Florida Keys realtors.
With her vast knowledge, 20 years experience and commitment to the highestethical standards, Kim remains a standout among other Florida Keys Real Estate Agents.
