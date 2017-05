Aquavision teams up with Bang & Olufsen

In-wall and waterproof television manufacturer Aquavision collaborates with iconic audio and video company Bang & Olufsen to develop seamless integration.

-- Aquavision (https://aquavision.tv/products/bang-olufsen/), the in-wall and waterproof television manufacturer has collaborated with Bang & Olufsen (http://www.bang-olufsen.com/en) to develop seamless integration between the two companies' products. Bang & Olufsen customers will now be able to control their Aquavision with the B&O remote control or BeoSystem 4. (http://www.bang-olufsen.com/en/collection/televisions/beosystem-4)The iconic Nordic audio and video company was particularly interested in partnering with Aquavision, as B&O do not manufacture televisions smaller than 40". The stylish in-wall models from Aquavision were deemed to be a natural fit with Bang & Olufsen's larger televisions.The R&D department at Aquavision has developed the upgrade kit (https://aquavision.tv/products/bang-olufsen/), which includes a replacement IR board, that is simple for a professional to install. It can be used to upgrade the Nexus+ ( https://aquavision.tv/ wp-content/uploads/ 2016/06/Nexus.pdf ), Genesis 2 ( https://aquavision.tv/ products/features/ ) and Pinnacle ranges from Aquavision and offers seamless integration with the BeoSystem 4 and Aquavision televisions without the need for separate IR transmitters and receivers.Although the Aquavision brand is synonymous with waterproof and bathroom televisions, due to their unique in-wall design, they are increasingly being installed in main living areas of the home and being connected to audio icons such as Bang & Olufsen speakers and the BeoSystem 4. This is B&O's video engine taking customised cinematic entertainment to a new level optimised for a central installation that may include advanced sound setups and home-automation systems.Aquavision has also just published a new 62 page Buyers Guide which is available to download hereFor more information go to www.aquavision.tv