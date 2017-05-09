News By Tag
Aquavision teams up with Bang & Olufsen
In-wall and waterproof television manufacturer Aquavision collaborates with iconic audio and video company Bang & Olufsen to develop seamless integration.
The iconic Nordic audio and video company was particularly interested in partnering with Aquavision, as B&O do not manufacture televisions smaller than 40". The stylish in-wall models from Aquavision were deemed to be a natural fit with Bang & Olufsen's larger televisions.
The R&D department at Aquavision has developed the upgrade kit (https://aquavision.tv/
Although the Aquavision brand is synonymous with waterproof and bathroom televisions, due to their unique in-wall design, they are increasingly being installed in main living areas of the home and being connected to audio icons such as Bang & Olufsen speakers and the BeoSystem 4. This is B&O's video engine taking customised cinematic entertainment to a new level optimised for a central installation that may include advanced sound setups and home-automation systems.
Aquavision has also just published a new 62 page Buyers Guide which is available to download here
For more information go to www.aquavision.tv
