Hidden Brains Exhibiting at Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group 2017

 
 
GANDHINAGAR, India - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hidden Brains is going to be a part of mega annual meetings of the African Development Bank Group to be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar from 22nd to 26th May, 2017. Being a proud exhibitor at this event, Hidden Brains aims to present visitors and delegates with IoT-connected technologies including but not limited to Internet of Things, Cloud, Big Data, augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Beacons and Wearables.

Through highly innovative and cutting-edge IT services and solutions, Hidden Brains is quite excited to serve following industries:

• Agriculture & Agro-industries
• Energy & Power
• Infrastructure
• Information & Communication
• Innovation & startups
• Healthcare

Hidden Brains looks forward to build valuable relationships in this event while helping other businesses to climb the ladder of success with its enterprise business solutions. The company is welcoming startups, mid-size as well as large-size businesses to benefit from their range of service offerings:

• Business/Technology Consulting
• Product Prototyping
• Software Prototyping
• Enterprise Mobility Solution
• Enterprise Web Content Management
• Quality Engineering & Assurance
• Digital Design & Marketing
• Product Support & Maintenance

Unlocking the potential of future technologies, Hidden Brains is trying to establish a connected ecosystem of IoT.  The company looks forward to offer industry specific IT services and solutions that could benefit businesses in long term. Enterprise services of Hidden Brains powered by Internet of Things (IoT) are driven to make a paradigm shift in the way businesses and processes are carried out.

About Company:

Hidden Brains InfoTech Pvt Ltd. is a pioneering IT company offering world-class enterprise business solutions. The company caters to several technology platforms and takes pride to serve an array of industry verticals. It is a house to passionate innovators that have deep industry knowledge and derive meaningful solutions for client's diversified needs.

For scheduling the meeting with our team at AFDB, please follow the link: http://www.hiddenbrains.com/afdb-event-2017.html
