Montecito Capital Management Group & Founder, Kipley Lytel CFA, Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles
Expertise recently completed a comprehensive and thorough rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California and selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in LA.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Montecito Capital Management Group and its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA is honored to have been ranked in the Top 20 Financial Advisors List, particularly given the depth of 898 candidates considered. According to Managing Wealth Advisor, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA "We are impressed with the rigorous selection process employed by Expertise, which included a three-step process that scored financial advisors on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best financial advisors in Los Angeles, CA." Mr. Lytel also expressed his appreciation, "After tirelessly working to improve our clients' financial lives since 2004 it is rewarding to be recognized for our outstanding investment advisory services. Indeed, the five determining factors of Reputation, Credibility, Experience, Availability & Professionalism are a 'quality of service' hallmark of our wealth management practice."
Expertise serves communities by filtering the best experts by area of profession. First, they flag and remove any business with a history of dissatisfied customers, or with limited online information that makes them difficult to contact. Second, they use an in-house software to grade each business on 25 variables across five judgment criteria, which include:
Reputation:
A history of delighted customers as a signal of outstanding service.
Credibility:
Building customer confidence with licensing, industry accreditations, and awards.
Experience:
Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.
Availability:
Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.
Professionalism:
Providing customers a seamless experience both online and off.
Third, Expertise hand picks the best. Once the businesses are ranked, Expertise's team manually reviews the highest scoring results to ensure that we can proudly stand behind each of selections. They then gather all of the relevant contact information, and write detailed descriptions to give their readers a clear overview of each business.
About Us: Montecito Capital Management Group is a Registered Investment Advisory firm serving Central and Southern California with offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. The firm has been listed in Forbes as a Top 10 Most Dependable Wealth Manager and holds the coveted "Five Star" ranking from Paladin Registry. Montecito Capital Management Group has been operating in the financial advisory business since 2004 and its founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA, has been an investment leader & contributing author on financial topics for over two decades. We offer independent, world-class investment expertise and flexible financial road maps to clients on an ongoing basis. The firm's wealth management practice advises individuals and families on their financial affairs during the accumulation of asset phase, or after they have reached retirement. As a team, they offer portfolio, financial and retirement planning specialty counsel with a range of expertise designations, such as Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designations.
Contact Us: Montecito Capital Management Group, (800) 943-2295 - contactus@mcapitalmgt.com - http://www.mcapitalmgt.com
Santa Barbara Office Location: 225 East Carrillo, Suite 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Los Angeles Office Location: 522 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Office 207, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Media Contact: Paul Turner at Montecito Capital Management Group
Media Contact
Paul Turner
8009432295
contactus@mcapitalmgt.com
