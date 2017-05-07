News By Tag
The Distressed EMS EMT Star of Life Shirt by Fire and Axes
The Distressed EMS EMT Star of Life Shirt is made to be worn with Pride! The Distressed EMS EMT Star of Life Shirt is made for those working as EMT's and in EMS, a sometimes thankless job but one that is as important as they come.
This design is printed on a 100% Made in America shirt at our facility in Florida. The design shows the letters EMS or EMT in distressed grey lettering with the Star of Life inside of the words in blue and white. A simple design, with a classic look. An impressive design you'd expect from us here at Fire and Axes. The Distressed EMS EMT Star of Life shirt.
All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.
FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and firefighter collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter and EMS workers in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.
