Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Generation Dead: Volume 1" Written By Author Joseph Talluto

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Generation Dead: Volume 1" written by author Joseph Talluto and narrated by S.W. Salzman in audiobook format. Download your copy today!Jake Talon and his brother Aaron grew up in the zombie apocalypse. All they have ever known is a world constantly threatened with extinction from the undead hordes which roamed the land. Taught by their father to survive and live, the two men drift, unsure of their future. As Jake and Aaron try to figure out what they were meant to do with this world of theirs, someone has plans to bring the zombies back.Download your copy of "Generation Dead: Volume 1" written by Joseph Talluto and narrated by S.W. Salzman on Audible today:https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/Generation-Dead-Audiobook/B07145KYYJ?ref_=a_search_c4_1_3_srTtl&qid=1494683609&sr=1-3The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com