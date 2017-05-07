 
News By Tag
* Generation Dead
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Joseph Talluto
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Generation Dead: Volume 1" Written By Author Joseph Talluto

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Generation Dead: Volume 1" written by author Joseph Talluto and narrated by S.W. Salzman in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Generation Dead: Volume 1" Written By Joseph Talluto
"Generation Dead: Volume 1" Written By Joseph Talluto
NEW YORK - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Generation Dead: Volume 1" written by author Joseph Talluto and narrated by S.W. Salzman in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

Jake Talon and his brother Aaron grew up in the zombie apocalypse. All they have ever known is a world constantly threatened with extinction from the undead hordes which roamed the land. Taught by their father to survive and live, the two men drift, unsure of their future. As Jake and Aaron try to figure out what they were meant to do with this world of theirs, someone has plans to bring the zombies back.

Download your copy of "Generation Dead: Volume 1" written by Joseph Talluto and narrated by S.W. Salzman on Audible today:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/Generation-Dead-Audiobook/B07145KYYJ?ref_=a_search_c4_1_3_srTtl&qid=1494683609&sr=1-3

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Generation Dead, Beacon Publishing Group, Joseph Talluto
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share