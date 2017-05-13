News By Tag
Computer Aided Detection Market Research Report 2022
Segments Covered:
Computer aided detection market is segmented on the basis of application and imaging modalities. On the basis application, the CAD market is segmented as breast cancer, lung cancer, Colon/Rectal cancer, Prostate cancer, Liver cancer, Bone cancer, Cardiovascular and Neurological applications and others (including Musculoskeletal, Oncological medical fields, other cancers). On the basis of imaging modalities, the market is segmented as magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, X-Ray Imaging, Mammography, Tomosynthesis, and others (including nuclear imaging and CT).
Geographic Coverage and Analysis:
The report provides analysis of the world computer aided detection market covering geographic areas such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. In 2015 the world computer aided detection market was dominated by North America due to significant demand for CAD in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia – Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rapid growth in emerging economies such as India and China.
Companies Mentioned:
· Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.
· GE Healthcare Ltd.
· Hitachi Medical Corporation
· Invivo Corporation
· McKesson Corporation
· Philips Healthcare,
· Siemens Healthcare
· Hologic Inc.
· iCAD Inc.
· Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.
