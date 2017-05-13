 
Computer Aided Detection Market Research Report 2022

The major companies covered in the report include, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc. GE Healthcare Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Invivo Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic Inc., iCAD, Inc.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Computer Aided Detection Market is segmented on the basis of application and imaging modalities. On the basis application, the CAD market is segmented as breast cancer, lung cancer, Colon/Rectal cancer, Prostate cancer, Liver cancer, Bone cancer, Cardiovascular and Neurological applications and others Computer aided detection is useful to decrease observational oversights and helps minimizing negative rates of physicians interpreting medical images. CAD refers to pattern recognition software that helps scan digital images or mammographic images to identify and highlight conspicuous patters that are on the medical images, such patters are possible diseases. The global computer aided detection market size was valued over USD 450 million in 2015.The primary reason for the growth of market is growing prevalence of cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, and prostate cancer as computer aided detection is used in cancer screening.  Moreover, growing market for medical imaging is expected to drive the global market for computer aided detection. Globally, the rise in number of cancer patients and investments in the development of medical devices for treating cancer is anticipated to have a significant impact on the computer aided detection market. The global market size of computer aided detection is expected to expand at a CAGR between 13.5% and 14.0% over the forecast period 2016-2022 to surpass US$ 1.05 billion by 2022

Segments Covered:

Computer aided detection market is segmented on the basis of application and imaging modalities. On the basis application, the CAD market is segmented as breast cancer, lung cancer, Colon/Rectal cancer, Prostate cancer, Liver cancer, Bone cancer, Cardiovascular and Neurological applications and others (including Musculoskeletal, Oncological medical fields, other cancers). On the basis of imaging modalities, the market is segmented as magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, X-Ray Imaging, Mammography, Tomosynthesis, and others (including nuclear imaging and CT).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides analysis of the world computer aided detection market covering geographic areas such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. In 2015 the world computer aided detection market was dominated by North America due to significant demand for CAD in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia – Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rapid growth in emerging economies such as India and China.

Companies Mentioned:

·      Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

·      GE Healthcare Ltd.

·      Hitachi Medical Corporation

·      Invivo Corporation

·      McKesson Corporation

·      Philips Healthcare,

·      Siemens Healthcare

·      Hologic Inc.

·      iCAD Inc.

·     Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Click below to access full report @ http://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/computer-aided-dete...

