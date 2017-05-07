News By Tag
Dental White® Now Offers Quantity Discounts
The active ingredient in Dr. George's Dental White® is hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is extremely small in size and easily enters your tooth's pores, following the same route as stain-causing foods and drinks.
Dr George's Dental White® is the invention of Dr. George Madray, D.M.D. — renowned U.S. author and lecturer often credited for having started the world-wide teeth-whitening craze in the 1980s. The concentrated teeth-whitening gel was at first available exclusively to dentists but was later available for over-the-counter sales with an infomercial which was then viewed nearly 4000 times per week and helped to sell millions since then. This infomercial proves that the gel is the very first of its kind; all others are only cheap to expensive imitations of this original. More recently, Dr. George's Dental White® has been featured in countless magazines and TV shows, including Oprah – who featured the teeth whitener a total of five times!
We are proud to announce that we will now be offering quantity discounts for our teeth whitening kits.
You can now save 10% for quantities of 2 and above, so you can now purchase for you and your partner or friend; get yours here: https://dentalwhite.co.za/
We would also like to announce our Mother's Day special; use the coupon code moth2017 at checkout for a 20% discount on individual purchases.
You can purchase your kit at our online store at https://dentalwhite.co.za)
Happy mother's day and happy whitening
