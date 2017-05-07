A Matter of Interpretation host Teen Gospel Rap Contest

A Matter of Interpretation, hosted by Claudette Milner will air a special one hour segment that will focus on teen Gospel Rappers. The Rappers ages 13-19 will compete for prize money and will perform on the show on May 20, 2017.

-- ,The teen Gospel Rap Contest will air May 14, 2017 on 1240 WLLV Love AM. The pre-show will begin at 4:30 PM live on Facebook. During the pre-show one of the teen MC's will interview Alexander Raspberry, gospel rapper from Jenna Dean and some of the competing rappers. Other performers will be Gospel Rapper Cecil Clardy.I asked Ms. Milner what was her motivation behind the show.It is out of the ordinary for teens to be rapping about God. I had an earlier show on methods of ministry where we discussed the changing methods used by youth ministers to deliver the word. I believe that this generation will minister in new and current methods, I wanted our youth to be able to utilize their skills to bring glory to God. All we hear is the negative images of our youth so I wanted to display the positive aspects. By focusing on the positive our youth can still tell their stories. We need to work together as a community to change their reality.We were heard by the public. The Louisville Defender printed an article about the event and offered our top three winners the opportunity to showcase their skills at the West Louisville Festival which takes place July 30-31Gill Holland reached out to me. He is sending his artist Alexander Raspberry, rapper for the group Jeanna Dean to talk with the teens and perform.www.jeannadeanmusic.comThe 3-part series began with Antonio -T-Made Taylor of the Turn up show discussing the origins of Hip Hop. The Teen Gospel Rap Contest will be followed by the teen panel. This month's teen panel will be hosted by youth minister Rev. Cecil Clardy as the panel discusses the image of hip hop on teens. We will also announce the winners of the contest and they will perform.A Matter of Interpretation airs on Sundays at 5:00 PM on 1240 WLLV Love AM in conjunction with facebook/Live.