myLAB Box Tackles Escalating STD Epidemic

Innovative At-home Screening Service Launches Testing for Couples
 
myLAB Box Love Box
myLAB Box Love Box
LOS ANGELES - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sexual e-health pioneers myLAB Box, the first nationwide at-home STD testing-to-treatment service, today announced the launch of their new Love Box, a test kit developed specifically for couples to tackle the country's escalating infection rates two-at-a-time.

The new myLAB Box capability is designed to accommodate multiple testers at a time when access to affordable healthcare remains unclear while nationally reported STD cases reach record levels according to the CDC.

"Our new partner screening is the next step in designing a process to make it easier for couples to get on the same page and make informed decisions about their relationships and health status," said myLAB Box Co-Founder and CMO, Lora Ivanova. "By reinventing the testing process and designing our kits to empower how real people live and the actual moments when they take control of their sex lives, we're fulfilling our mission to identify products and services that can have a measurable impact in addressing today's rising infection rates, as well as the long-term sexual health of Americans. The increase in infection rates nationwide  are a clear sign the status quo is not working."

The Love Box for two-at-a-time partner screening is available now for all 11 STD infections and 15 panels total using FDA-approved technology and can be purchased as a combo kits, including:

Uber Box - an 8 Panel Home STD Test Pack - screens for the most common STDs similar to what is administered by a doctor's visit, including Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, Herpes Simplex 2, HIV (I & II), Syphilis, and Trichomoniasis

Each myLAB Box test can be completed in less than five minutes with results returned within a week or less without needing to leave the comfort of your home. Included with the service is a physician consultation by phone that can also include a prescription called into the local pharmacy if results come back positive. The lab testing is done using the latest technology available to ensure results comparable accuracy to those one would receive as part of an in-person lab or doctor visit.

The Love Box retails for $499, which is a $39 savings for couples who test together.

For more information or to order a test, visit www.mylabbox.com, or target.com, walmart.com or amazon.com.

