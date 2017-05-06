Country(s)
Industry News
IPD Announces New Line of Replacement Parts for Cummins® ISX15 Engines
IPD engine kits for ISX15 engines feature updated specification IPDSteel® 1-piece pistons ("closed skirt" bushingless design) for use with APR (anti-polishing ring) cylinder liners. IPD's design features an exclusive and innovative 1-piece oil dam plate that is superior to all 2-piece competitive designs. IPD's precision engineered and machined specifications ensure durability, performance, and full compatibility with the OE design. All IPDSteel pistons are manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA).
IPD's updated APR cylinder liner is induction heat treated, includes a precision honed ID for proper break-in, and has an OE style carbon scraper ring. This liner comes pre-installed with a premium design/specification 36-tab brass shim for ease of installation. Also, for a limited time, IPD includes a special APR piston installation tool for free with each engine kit order.
IPD engine kits also include a gasket set, main bearings, and also connecting rod bearings (not provided in equivalent OE kits). IPD's gasket set component parts are made with heavy-duty OE style components, and each set includes an updated style oil bypass valve. Other cylinder head components available include a wide range of valvetrain parts (valves, seat/inserts, guides, springs, and locks).
"IPD has been the preferred parts brand in the marketplace for ISX (14.9L) "dual cam" engines over the past 7 years," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "Now IPD has available engine repair parts for the more recent ISX15 (15L) "single cam" engines that power a large number of on-highway trucks. We recognize a need in the on-highway truck market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective replacement parts. You now have a choice other than the dealer…choose IPD for high quality and cost effective ISX15 repair parts."
CLICK HERE for IPD's ISX15 Product Bulletin
CLICK HERE to contact IPD via a quick web form
CLICK HERE to contact IPD via email
CLICK HERE for IPD Website
###
About IPD®
Since 1955, IPD has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®
About IPDSteel®
IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.
Manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Cummins® is a registered trademark of Cummins Inc.
Contact
Industrial Parts Depot, LLC
***@ipdparts.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse