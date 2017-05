IPD Announces New Line of Replacement Parts for Cummins® ISX15 Engines

1 2 3 4 5 IPD Parts for ISX15 IPD Piston for ISX15 IPD Valvetrain for ISX15 IPD Cylinder Liner for ISX15 Kenworth T700 w ISX15

End

-- Industrial Parts Depot (IPD), a leading aftermarket manufacturer of engine parts for heavy-duty diesel engines, announces the launch of engine overhaul kits and component parts for Cummins ISX15 (15L) "single cam" engines.IPD engine kits for ISX15 engines feature updated specificationSteel® 1-piece pistons ("closed skirt" bushingless design) for use with APR (anti-polishing ring) cylinder liners. IPD's design features an exclusive and innovative 1-piece oil dam plate that is superior to all 2-piece competitive designs. IPD's precision engineered and machined specifications ensure durability, performance, and full compatibility with the OE design. AllSteel pistons are manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA).IPD's updated APR cylinder liner is induction heat treated, includes a precision honed ID for proper break-in, and has an OE style carbon scraper ring. This liner comes pre-installed with a premium design/specification 36-tab brass shim for ease of installation. Also, for a limited time, IPD includes a special APR piston installation tool for free with each engine kit order.IPD engine kits also include a gasket set, main bearings, and also connecting rod bearings (not provided in equivalent OE kits). IPD's gasket set component parts are made with heavy-duty OE style components, and each set includes an updated style oil bypass valve. Other cylinder head components available include a wide range of valvetrain parts (valves, seat/inserts, guides, springs, and locks)."IPD has been the preferred parts brand in the marketplace for ISX (14.9L) "dual cam" engines over the past 7 years," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "Now IPD has available engine repair parts for the more recent ISX15 (15L) "single cam" engines that power a large number of on-highway trucks. We recognize a need in the on-highway truck market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective replacement parts. You now have a choice other than the dealer…choose IPD for high quality and cost effective ISX15 repair parts." CLICK HERE for IPD's ISX15 Product Bulletin CLICK HERE to contact IPD via a quick web form CLICK HERE to contact IPD via email CLICK HERE for IPD Website###Since 1955, IPD has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.