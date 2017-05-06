News By Tag
Gary SouthShore RailCats offering discounts to South Shore Line riders
Mike Noland, President/General Manager of SSL, said, "As proud sponsors of the RailCats, we are really excited to offer this benefit to our riders. We enjoy not only affordably taking people where they need to go but also helping people connect with local communities, and with this offer, we are doing just that."
To receive the RailCats ticket discount, game attendees must present a physical SSL ticket stub or display their ticket purchase history in the SSL mobile app at the gate.
For RailCats schedule information, please visit www.railcatsbaseball.com, and for more information on train schedules, discounts and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).
The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.
